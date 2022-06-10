Israeli media: “Israel” preparing for Hezbollah response over Karish

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 10, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli media say the occupation is preparing for various security scenarios in response to the placement of the new Energean platform in the Karish field, a contested maritime zone, to extract gas.

The Energean vessel that will extract gas from the Karish gas field for “Israel”

Israeli news website Walla reported on Friday that the Israeli occupation forces are preparing for a response by Lebanese Hezbollah to the Israeli activity at the Karish gas platform.

According to the website, the IOF claimed that it was preparing for a “provocation”, adding that the current issue requires military and diplomatic thinking.

In addition, the website said that Israeli security forces warned of a drone attack, a bombing, or even missiles fired at the Karish platform.

It is noteworthy that the Karish field is located within borderline number 29, which the Beirut negotiating delegation considers a Lebanese border.

Walla said that the Israeli occupation forces are preparing for various security scenarios after activating the platform in the disputed area, quoting security sources as saying that the IOF is not deploying sufficient forces around the Karish field.

On Thursday, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, stressed that “The main goal should be preventing the enemy from extracting oil and gas from Karish and impeding the activity that will start or that might have already started.”

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Deputy Secretary-General of Hezbollah, had said that the Lebanese Resistance is prepared to take appropriate measures against “Israel’s” attempts at gas exploration in disputed maritime zones.

In the same context, the head of the Lebanese military-technical delegation and negotiator, Brigadier General Bassam Yassin, had explained that “Israel” would be violating the Lebanese sovereignty by extracting gas from the Karish field and exporting it.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: “Karish” field, Hezbollah Versus IOF, IOF, Lebanon's Gas and Oil, Sayyed Nasrallah, Sheikh Naim Qasem, Ziomedia |