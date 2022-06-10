Sitrep Operation Z: Beginning of this End (but there are other beginnings and other ends)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 10, 2022

Source

by Amarynth

The SMO is beginning to end. We can classify it now as a perfect real world training ground for Russian military and is in its final stages. The ‘punitive war’ by their own actions, is heating up in Europe, and the world war between a single polar hegemon and a multi-polar world. At the Saker Blog we will continue with presenting good sources until the last battle is fought, but we go with Martyanov, that the minutae is almost boring now.

We start with Military Summary for end of June 9th. This is an important one as it visually shows the Russian progress. He also on various occasions talks about collapse of the Ukrainian front lines and describes how that is happening. He also updates on new Russian weapons being used.

https://rumble.com/v17wh8w-ukraine.-military-summary-and-analysis-09.06.2022.html

Then, it is good to take a look at Brian Berletic, whose audience is more toward the English speaking world. His expectation still is a long war. This of course is debatable. The take-away from Berletic is Russian Gains, Ukrainian Grain, Kiev Admits Losses.

Follow from a Berletic recommendation to catch up with the Ukrainian Commander who defected to Russia.

Also follow Andrey Martyanov here: http://smoothiex12.blogspot.com/2022/06/larch-defines-moral-point-larrys-friend.html

He is hoping to get a video out on the issue of both losses and operations of 4 SU-57 which have been confirmed by Ria as fully netcentric (in Russian), and effective against Ukie Air Defense.

The biggest problems remaining is the Ukrainians using civilians as human shields and the shelling into Donetsk

Both of these will reduce as the Ukrainians get dead.

On the three mercenaries that received the death penalty by firing squad, the Russian FM:

The foreign fighters in Donetsk who were sentenced to death are not legal combatants and therefore are not protected by international humanitarian law, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. According to the official, the UK is yet to reach out to the breakaway state’s authorities, regarding two British citizen’s fate.

Liz Truss? What can we say? She is proclaiming loudly that they are prisoners of war. So, it is easy to reason that if she recognizes to British fighters are prisoners of war, legally, who is it that is fighting against Russia?

Ruble Strengthens again .. Despite Central Bank Cutting Interest Rates

The US dollar fell below 57 rubles on Moscow’s Exchange. The Euro also slumped under 60 rubles – even as the Central Bank cut interest rates 1.5 percentage points.

Finally, a horrible delight or a stark naked expression of Russian feelings. This is the real Russian sentiment to the Ukronazis from a Russian teenager. (Oofff.. its wild!)

https://odysee.com/$/embed/russia-russian-teenager-on-ukrainians/217f5c5011a79abc84a2e8bc7799d1321a7a1e4c

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American Hegemony, EU, Europe, Russia, UK, Ukraine | Tagged: Andrei Martyanov, Donetsk, Operation Z., Ruble vs Dollar, SMO |