Confrontations break out after IOF storm east Nablus

June 14 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
Palestinian freedom fighters open fire on Israeli occupation forces as they stormed Nablus.
Palestinian media outlets reported that occupation forces stormed Khallet Al-Amoud neighborhood in eastern Nablus.
Freedom fighters opened fire on Israeli occupation forces as they stormed the neighborhood, with local sources reporting confrontations at the entrance of Jalazone Camp, north of Ramallah.
After a series of storming, the IOF arrested a youth after searching his family’s home. Al Mayadeen‘s correspondent pointed out that the IOF arrested more than 10 Palestinians from Ramallah and Nablus, during a storming campaign, and reported that two Palestinians were shot by Israeli occupation forces.
The IOF also fired sonic grenades and tear gas at the people of Batn Al-Hawa neighborhood, in Silwan, south of Al-Aqsa Mosque.
Eyewitnesses said the IOF also set fire to one vehicle in Khallet Al-Amoud, Nablus.
For their part, Israeli media claimed that gunmen used assault weapons on Tuesday morning against Israeli soldiers in Nablus, pointing out that “activities” are being carried out in Ramallah, Beitunia, and Qalqilya to arrest suspects for “terrorist activities”.
Palestinian factions held an emergency meeting in Gaza on Monday night, discussing the Israeli escalation in the occupied territories, in addition to the deteriorating health of the hunger-striking prisoners.
The factions decided to choose next Friday as a day of popular protest against the Israeli occupation.
