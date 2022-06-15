Fake News Unfit to Print

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 15, 2022

by stephenlendman

On all things domestic and geopolitical mattering most, the NYT and other MSM feature fake news over the real thing.

They suppress what’s most important to explain.

They never explained the transformation of Ukraine from democratic rule to Nazi-infested tyranny by the Obama/Biden regime’s coup d’etat over 8 years ago.

Nor do they ever report crimes of war, against humanity and related atrocities by Ukrainian forces against Donbass civilians and Russians when captured.

Or that US/Western supplied weapons and munitions have been used for cross-border aggression since April 2014.

Or that Russia’s SMO in Ukraine came after US-installed Nazified regimes in Kiev rebuffed years of good faith Kremlin conflict resolution diplomacy.

Or that Vladimir Putin authorized special military action because over 100,000 US-controlled Ukrainian forces were mobilized in preparation to invade Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as the Russian Republic of Crimea.

He acted to prevent what would have been disastrous — to save lives over the other way around.

Instead of featuring important news that’s fit — and essential — to print, Times and other MSM reporting on all things Russia and Ukraine is almost consistently the other way around.

In its latest fake news edition, the Times expressed support for more US/Western weapons to Ukraine — that Russia will target and destroy as it’s doing daily.

And this Times perversion of reality:

“(D)ecisions (by US-controlled, Nazified Ukraine) are up to (US-installed tyrannical rulers the Times falsely called a) democratically elected government (sic).”

Kiev officials have no say over all things related to Russia and its SMO.

Defying reality, the Biden regime’s so-called under secretary of war for policy, Colin Kahl, said the following:

“We’re not going to tell the Ukrainians how to negotiate, what to negotiate and when to negotiate (sic).”

“They’re going to set those terms for themselves (sic).”

Ignoring hundreds of daily Ukrainian casualties and desertions, Kahl pretended that regime troops are “doing an unbelievably courageous job (sic)” — serving as cannon fodder for the empire of lies in waging proxy war on Russia, he left unexplained.

The Times also quoted the Biden regime’s so-called envoy to the NATO war-making alliance, Julianne Smith, saying:

Hegemon USA “stand(s) with Ukrain(ian) (Nazis) for as long as it takes (sic).”

In the same propaganda piece, the Times bemoaned the death of a “fallen (Ukrainian) soldier.”

Noting that funerals are “a common sight in” Ukraine, the Times suppressed information on mass slaughter and destruction in Donbass since April 2014 by invasion and cross-border shelling.

On June 13, the Times reported nothing about 5 Donetsk civilians killed by Kiev, another 39 wounded by cross-border shelling.

A daily later, two more civilians were killed in the republic, six others wounded.

For the Times and other MSM, Ukrainian casualties alone matter — not victims of its aggression.

According to Russian media on Tuesday, Donetsk residential areas are being heavily shelled with US/Western supplied rockets and artillery.

On the same day, Putin aide Yuri Ushakov explained the following:

“Horrible things are happening.”:

“Intensive shellings of civilian areas in Donetsk” continue daily,

“This is out of any limits. This is simply a military operation against the peaceful civilian population.”

Ukrainian forces are “target(ing) districts of Donetsk that they have never targeted before during all eight years since 2014.”

And this Times rubbish:

“The Russians are running out of precision-guided weapons (sic).”

“Russia (is) a paper tiger that could not seriously challenge NATO in a conventional conflict (sic).”

No Russian “blockade” of Ukraine’s offshore waters exists.

And this WaPo rubbish:

Battered and beaten “Ukrainian defenses remain solid (sic).”

“Ukrainians are well-positioned and equipped to hold off (Russian) advances (sic)” — as they continue to gain ground while Kiev troops have been on their back foot in retreat throughout Russia’s SMO.

And this WaPo perversion of reality:

“Russian losses of soldiers and equipment have been staggering (sic).”

“Ukrainian aren’t winning but they aren’t losing (sic).”

Last week, WaPo correctly headlined:

“Ukraine is running out of ammunition as prospects dim on the battlefield.”

“Hopes that Ukraine will be able to reverse Russian gains are fading in the face of superior firepower.”

That’s the reality of where things stand on the ground.

