June 16, 2022

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JANUARY 18, 2022: Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin addresses the opening plenary meeting of the spring session. Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS –осси€. ћосква. —пикер √осдумы –‘ ¬€чеслав ¬олодин выступает на первом в весенней сессии пленарном заседании √осдумы –‘. јнтон Ќоводережкин/“ј——

Taking a swipe at the Zelensky regime’s decision to rename Yury Gagarin Street in Kiev after US astronaut Neil Armstrong, Russia’s State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin took to his Telegram channel on Thursday and stated that the next logical step in Ukraine’s crusade to rewrite history should be to rename the Ukrainian capital, Nuland, after US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.

“The neo-Nazi regime, having eliminated the history of its people, turned Ukraine into a US colony. The next step for [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky should be to change the name of Kiev to Nuland (in honor of the US Under Secretary of State who was handing out cookies during the 2014 Maidan coup),” the top lawmaker noted.

He stressed that after the February 2014 coup d’etat in Ukraine “the Kiev regime has been steadily rewriting history.” “At schools and universities, they began inculcating [students] that there was no Great Patriotic War for Ukraine, but rather World War II. They replaced May 9 with May 8 ‘so it will be like in the West’,” the Duma speaker noted.

Additionally, he reiterated that Ukraine banned the symbol of victory, the ribbon of St. George “persecuting those who wear it.” “They began to glorify Nazi organizations, namely the OUN and UPA (outlawed in Russia),” the top legislator added.

Source: Agencies

