Posted on by martyrashrakat

By Al-Ahed News

An expert in hazardous materials has warned that the “Israeli” entity might suffer from a catastrophic blast Like the Beirut port explosion.

“‘Israel’ has an acute problem of ammonium nitrate factories located next to residential areas,” Danny Kronenberg said, in remarks published Sunday in the “Israeli” newspaper, Haaretz.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah | Tagged: AmmoniumNitrate, Beirut's Port Explosion, Haifa |