Another Blow to Erdogan: US Snatches Top ISIS Leader in Northern Syria

JUNE 16, 2022

ARABI SOURI

In another blow to the sinister plots of the Turkish madman Erdogan, the US-led coalition to support ISIS in Syria and Iraq snatches a top ISIS commander who went astray, apparently, in an area under the Turkish illegal occupation in northern Syria.

In the early hours of dawn, today, the US-led coalition to support ISIS (ISIL) in Syria and Iraq carried out an airdrop operation in the outskirts of the Syrian city of Jarabulus currently under the occupation of the Turkish army and its slew of anti-Islamic Al Qaeda and Al Qaeda-affiliated terrorist groups, the coalition claims they captured a top ISIS commander.

Simultaneously, the Syrian Arab Army units protecting the city of Saraqib in the southeastern countryside of Idlib repelled a large attack by terrorists of the Turkey-sponsored Al Qaeda Levant (aka Nusra Front, HTS, FSA, Moderate Rebels…), the attack was successfully repelled.

The following report by the Lebanese news channel Al Mayadeen covers both of the above news:

The US-led international coalition announced in a statement that its forces had arrested at dawn today a senior leader of ISIS during an operation in Syria, the statement indicated that the detainee is classified as one of the top commanders of the organization in Syria, and he is an expert in making bombs.

According to the statement, the coalition forces will continue to hunt down ISIS remnants wherever they are, to ensure their permanent defeat.

American helicopters had carried out an airdrop operation in the Jarabulus area, north of Aleppo, which is under the control of Turkish-backed militants, the airdrop took place between the villages of Al-Hamir and Ghandour, amid violent clashes.

In parallel, the Syrian army repelled an attack launched by armed groups on the Idlib countryside. According to Sputnik agency, the reconnaissance units of the Syrian army monitored armed groups that tried to advance toward military sites along the line of contact in the vicinity of the city of Saraqib, after which violent clashes erupted in which the Syrian army used artillery and missiles to stop the militants’ attack.

End of the transcript.

Aside from the obvious lies repeatedly spewed that the USA combats terrorism when in reality, its main goal was to achieve its goals through ‘creative chaos’ by sponsoring ‘moderate rebels’ and supplying them with ‘non-lethal weapons’ to effect regime change in Syria, as per official US statements, and as per the very admissions of current and former US officials, these highly choreographed and publicized operations to take out an ISIS commander here or there by US regimes are always carried out when a PR stunt is needed to be used on the domestic level in the USA itself and also to deliver messages to its regional allies that its army is still relevant in military terms, not only to steal oil and wheat from the poor people.

However, the main question we’ve asked before and continue to ask: how come the first and second ISIS leaders felt safe in areas under the control of the Turkish army, for the first, and inside Turkey itself for the second, and now this commander who the US also says it captured in areas under the control of fighters loyal to Erdogan?

Worth noting that Turkey is the second most important member of NATO after the USA, the same ‘defensive’ alliance that mastered distributing roles in games that cost the lives of millions of people, devastated millions of others, uprooted, displaced, maimed, raped, tortured, and many ended up being used as spare parts and sex-slaves around the world.

