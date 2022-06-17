Biden Forces Continue Trump Looting of Syrian Oil in Ethnic Cleansing

Posted on by martyrashrakat

JUNE 17, 2022

MIRI WOOD

Biden criminal forces in Syria continue looting Syria’s oil reserves launched by Trump. This supremacist theft is part of the neo Sykes-Picot plot to ethnically cleanse Syria of its indigenous population, by depriving the citizenry of its essential raw materials. The latest mass theft was stolen from the al Jazirah region of Hasakah governate, which happens to be in Syria, which is not part of the United States.

Biden regime, like the Trump regime, can not read a map.

Syria News reminds its readers — particularly the minority of western colonialists who are so engrained with their entitlements as to almost be functioning at the level of deformed genetics — that when Trump stood outside the White House to announce how much he loves stealing from another people’s country, even those suffering Trump Derangement Syndrome were stricken deaf, dumb, and blind to this savage war crime.

We remind our readers — particularly those suffering the fantastic delusions that there is a difference between the war crimes of the Democrats and the war crimes of the Republicans, that Biden illegals in Syria have also continued the Trump legacy of stealing Syria’s essential foodstuffs.

On Thursday 16 June, the ‘Brandon’ regime military illegals in the Levantine Republic, exited the country with forty-two vehicles, most of which were tankers laden with stolen Syrian oil.

To further flaunt exceptional American right to invade, occupy, and steal, the Biden regime forces exited Syria via the illegal al Walid crossing into Iraq, another country that the US continues to criminally occupy, despite the Iraqi Parliament having convened to vote, and then subsequently voting for our supremacist yanquis to leave, more than two years ago (the vote was met by threats of illicit sanctions, by Trump, and the ongoing, squatting by the Biden forces).

Biden regime criminals continue to loot Syria’s oil, transporting the booty into Iraq, via illegal al Walid crossing,

In other Syria news, which continued to be ignored by NATO-affiliated media, NATO-supported terrorists bombed houses in Kasab, Latakia, on Wednesday, and two more children were injured in a landmine blast on Thursday,

The supremacist Biden regime forces will continue to loot Syria’s wealth, as the UN will continue to ignore it, and colonialist media will continue to normalize it as part of the new, undeclared Sykes-Picot balkanization and ethnic cleansing until Syria finds a way to destroy all terrorists occupying the homeland.



— Miri Wood

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site's presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site's costs on time; you can also donate with Cryptocurrencies through our donate page.

Thank you in advance.

