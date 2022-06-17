‘Israeli’ Airstrikes on Syria Coordinated With US – WSJ

Posted on June 17, 2022 by martyrashrakat

June 17, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime has secretly coordinated the majority of its airstrikes on Syria with the United States.

‘Israel’ secretly coordinates with the US on many of the airstrikes it carries out in Syria, according to current and former US officials, the report by the American newspaper read.

The report added that American officials have said little about ‘Israel’s’ bombing missions.

The airstrikes are allegedly aimed at interrupting arms supplies to the Resistance groups operating on Syrian territories.

The American side pays special attention to the ‘Israeli’ strikes near Al-Tanf military base, which is a US stronghold near the Syrian-Jordanian border, the report underlines.

