Notes From Spief: St Petersburg International Economic Forum

June 16, 2022

Pepe Escobar is following various discussions at Spief: https://twitter.com/spief?lang=en and here are some of his updates from his telegram channel:

THE ST. PETERSBURG FORUM IS ON A ROLL

I spent the morning back and forth following some fab discussions at the forum – especially on Russia-China, SCO business, BRICS, the Russian financial sector, the Northern Sea Route and this one linked below, with Glazyev, on the Eurasia Economic Union and ASEAN.

This afternoon there are some extra killers, including a Triple Treat EAEU-SCO-ASEAN.

I’ll have a detailed column out – ideally to be published for the weekend. Putin’s address is tomorrow, and should be a howler.

https://forumspb.com/en/programme/business-programme/..

The contrast with The Three Stooges in their train to nowhere – country 404 – could not be more graphic.

ST. PETERSBURG UPDATE

Key facts rollin’ out of the forum – officially and after discussions:

– Dollars and euros will continue to circulate in Russia.

– There will be NO return to a Soviet economy.

– Import substitution will be only partial.

– The ruble under 60 per dollar is not a good thing for the Russian economy. The government will intervene.

– Changes on the global economy are irreversible. There’s no going back.

– A significant part of the Russian economy will be reoriented to the internal market.

– Because NATOstan will continue to weaponize Kiev, the Donetsk People’s Republic’s troops will NOT stop at the border.

It came out last night, before the St. Petersburg forum: it’s all interconnected.

Here you will see how…

the new G8…

interconnects with China’s Three Rings…

and with BRICS +…

and all that interconnects with what they are discussing in St. Petersburg: EAEU, SCO, ASEAN.

