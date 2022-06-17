UK approves Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to US

Posted on June 17, 2022 by worldpeacewithjustice

June 17, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English 

In a blow to press freedom around the world, London bows to US pressure and approves the extradition request for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

A dark day for press freedom: UK approves Assange’s extradition to US

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has approved the US government’s request to extradite Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, according to her department.

The interior minister “must sign an extradition order if there are no grounds to prevent the (extradition) order from being made,” and the courts had found none. Assange has 14 days to file an appeal, according to the Home Office. 

A dark day for press freedom

In a tweet, WikiLeaks wrote that his extradition is a “dark day for press freedom and for British democracy The decision will be appealed.”

