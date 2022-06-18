Israeli airstrikes target Palestinian Resistance sites in Gaza

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 18, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen English

By Al Mayadeen English

Israeli reconnaissance planes target with two missiles the vicinity of a ground control point in the Malakah area in the Zeitoun neighborhood.

Fireballs and smoke rise from the site in central Gaza following the Israeli airstrikes.

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported Saturday about new explosions heard in eastern Gaza and the eastern cemetery area as sirens were triggered in the Gaza envelope settlements of Askalan.

Israeli bombing just woke me up! #Gaza — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) June 18, 2022

Our correspondent reported that Israeli reconnaissance planes targeted with two missiles the vicinity of a ground control point in the Malakah area in the Zeitoun neighborhood, east of Gaza, adding that Israeli bombing targeted Resistance sites in the central governorate of the Gaza Strip.

Video shows the Israeli bombing of Gaza today morning. pic.twitter.com/EXX20zxeRL — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 18, 2022

The Israeli occupation also targeted an observatory of the Resistance east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip.

In tandem, Israeli gunboats opened fire at Palestinian fishing boats in the Waha area northwest of besieged Gaza Strip, revealed our correspondent.

Later, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) claimed that they had intercepted a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip.

Read more: “I am too young to die”: Children in Gaza left traumatized

