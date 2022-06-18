Israeli Human Rights Violations in Occupied Palestine (Weekly Update 01 – 08 June 2022)

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

09. 06. 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity:

Two Palestinians were killed and 11 others, including 4 children, were injured by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)’s fire while dozens of others suffocated and sustained bruises in IOF attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, except three fishermen in the Gaza Strip. Details are as follows:

On 02 June 2022, Ayman Muhassain (29) was killed in front of his house after IOF unjustifiably opened fire at him during the latter’s withdrawal from Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem. More information available here.

On the same day, ‘Odah Sedqah (17) was killed by IOF’s fire while he was playing with his friends near the annexation wall in Ramallah. More information available here.

Meanwhile, those injured were victims of IOF excessive use of force and suppression of peaceful protests and gatherings organized by Palestinian civilians and they were as follows:

On 02 June 2022, a Palestinian was hit with a live bullet in his right foot during clashes with IOF at the entrance to Al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron.

On 03 June 2022, three Palestinians were injured during clashes that accompanied IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in Qalqilya.

On 04 June 2022, a Palestinian child was hit with a live bullet in his left leg during clashes with IOF in central Hebron.

On 07 June 2022, three children were wounded; one was hit with a rubber bullet in his face during clashes with IOF on Ramallah-Jerusalem Street in occupied East Jerusalem.

In the Gaza Strip, three fishermen were wounded with rubber bullets and four others were arrested. Also, a fishing boat was confiscated, and 3 other boats sustained damage after IOF targeted Palestinian fishing boats off northern Gaza Shore on 04 June 2022. More information available here. Moreover, IOF opened fire 5 times at agricultural lands in access restricted areas in eastern Gaza Strip. Also, eleven IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats off the western Gaza shore.

So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 55 Palestinians, including 44 civilians: 13 children, 5 women (one was a journalist) and the rest were activists; 3 of them were assassinated. Also, 852 others were wounded in these attacks, including 88 children, 4 women, and 19 journalists all in the West Bank, except 12 fishermen in the Gaza Strip.

Land razing, demolitions, notices, and settlement activity

On 03 June 2022, IOF confiscated an excavator while reclaiming a plot of land in eastern Yatta city, south of Hebron.

On 06 June 2022, IOF distributed eviction notices of 600 dunums in Kherbet al-Tiba, northwest of Hebron, under the pretext of being “Stated-owned Lands”, and as a prelude to annex them to Israeli settlements. The orders gave Palestinians 45 days to challenge.

Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 76 families homeless, a total of 441 persons, including 89 women and 208 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 73 houses and 16 residential tents. IOF also demolished 47 other civilian objects, leveled 246 dunums and delivered dozens of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks on Palestinian civilians and their properties:

Settlers conducted at least 6 attacks against Palestinian civilians and their property in the West Bank. The attacks included raiding a church, attacking vehicles and shooting in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

Details are as follows:

On 02 June 2022, an Israeli settler attacked Palestinians’ vehicles at the entrance to Deir Istiya village in Salfit, causing damage to them.

On 03 June 2022, Israeli settlers, from “Efrat” settlement, threw stones at Palestinians’ vehicles and passersby near the settlement entrance, southwest of Bethlehem. As a result, windows of several vehicles were broken and a Palestinian was wounded.

On 06 June 2022, an Israeli settler indiscriminately opened fire at a group of Palestinians near Al-Funduq village in Qalqilya, under the pretext of throwing stones at him. No casualties were reported. Also, settlers gathered near the entrance to Izbat al-Tabib village in easterm Qalqilya and removed Palestinian flags in the area. On the same day, dozens of settlers raided and vandalized the Church of the Holy Trinity and the Greek Garden on Zion Mount in occupied East Jerusalem. Also, they threw garbage in the Greek Garden, dug up the graves and threatened its guard with death.

On 08 June 2022, Israeli settler threw stones at Palestinians’ vehicles in western Salfit. As a result, a vehicle’s windows were broken.

So far this year, settlers carried out 146 attacks on Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank.

Collective Punishment Policy

As part of its collective punishment policy against Palestinians accused of conducting attacks against IOF or settlers, on 02 June 2022, IOF blew up the family house of Diaa Hamarsha, who was killed after carrying out a shooting attack that resulted in the killing of 5 Israelis in Tel Aviv on 29 March 2022. As a result, 5 apartments were completely destroyed; one of them was an office while the rest were residential apartments, rendering a family of 6 persons, including a child, homeless. Also, IOF arrested the owner of the house.

So far this year, IOF demolished 6 houses and closed a sixth house after damaging its contents as part of its collective punishment policy.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians:

IOF carried out 198 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 78 Palestinians, including 11 children and 2 women, were arrested. Also, on 07 and 08 June 2022, IOF conducted two limited incursions into Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip. In addition, IOF arrested 12 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip; 6 of them, including 3 children, tried to infiltrate via the border fence, eastern Rafah and eastern Juhor al-Deek in the central Gaza Strip. Also, 6 fishermen were arrested by Israeli naval forces; 4 while sailing off northern Gaza shore on 04 June 2022 , and were released the next day. More information available here; and 2 while sailing off Gaza City shore on 08 June 2022, and later released, more information available here.

So far in 2022, IOF conducted 3775 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 2573 Palestinians were arrested, including 260 children and 19 women. IOF also conducted 18 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 62 Palestinians, including 41 fishermen, 20 infiltrators, and 3 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Israeli collective punishment and closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. Details available in PCHR’s monthly update on the Gaza crossings.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continues to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 115 temporary military checkpoints and arrested a Palestinian at those checkpoints.

So far in 2022, IOF established 1824 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 104 Palestinians at those checkpoints

