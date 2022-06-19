Israeli Report Confirms Ariel Sharon, Bachir Gemayel Involvement in Sabra and Shatila Massacre

Posted on by martyrashrakat

June 18, 2022

The Zionist newspaper, Yedioth Ahronoth, unveiled a report that confirms the Israeli involvement in Sabra and Shatila massacre in 1982 in collaboration with the Lebanese Al-Kataeb militia ed by Bachir Gemayel.

The report indicates that the military commanders in the Israeli occupation army and Al-Kataeb held meetings to coordinate the massacre and find the required, contradicting with the previous Zionist attempts to conceal the Israeli role in the crime.

Documents, obtained by the Zionist journalist Ronen Bergman, show that the Israeli prime minister, Menachem Begin, approved the defense minister Ariel Sharon’s plan to attack the Palestinian refugees camp in Beirut on September 17.

The documents added that a coordination meeting between Al-Kataeb officials and the Israeli enemy commanders was held in Beirut tow days after the massacre to mull the means of concealing the Zionist involvement.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

