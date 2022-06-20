Al-Houthi: Saudi-led coalition intends to starve Yemeni people

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 20, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Yemeni official says that the Saudi-led coalition blockade on Yemen is a deliberate crime against all Yemenis.

Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi (Archive)

Mohammad Ali Al-Houthi, a senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council, considered Sunday that the Saudi-led coalition is intending to starve the Yemeni people as a weapon of war against Yemen.

In a tweet, Al-Houthi condemned the ongoing naval and air blockade on Yemen, adding that the blockade is a deliberate crime against all Yemenis.

“The continuation of the siege and the Saudi-led coalition’s refusal to implement provisions of the ceasefire, which is an official document under the auspices of the United Nations and the Security Council, amounts to an intentional crime against all Yemeni people,” Al-Houthi affirmed.

الاستمرار في الحصار برفض حتى تنفيذ بنود الهدنة التي تعتبر وثيقة رسمية باشراف الامم المتحدة ومجلس الامن

يؤكد الجريمة المتعمدة باستخدام التجويع للشعب اليمني سلاح ضد المواطنين #رفض_تنفيذ_الهدنه_تجويع_متعمد — محمد علي الحوثي (@Moh_Alhouthi) June 19, 2022

Al-Ruwishan: Yemenis will restore their rights by all available means

In the same context, Jalal Al-Ruwishan, Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister for Defense Affairs, indicated that there is clear evidence that the Saudi-led coalition is continuing its aggression on Yemen in violation of the extended UN-brokered truce.

In an interview for Al-Masirah television, Al-Ruwishan pointed out that the truce would be “meaningless and pointless” if it does not lead to the reopening of Yemeni ports and airports.

The official stressed that Yemenis will restore their rights by all available means, adding that “if the Saudi-led war coalition keeps on violating the ceasefire, the Yemeni nation will not accept a failed truce.”

Al-Ruwishan underscored that “our people and armed forces have not tied domestic and defense issues to the truce, and have been not held down by it. They are doubtful about the sincerity of aggressors and forces of aggression.”

He also mentioned that Saudi Arabia and its allies are not abiding by the UN-brokered truce.

Yemen…we have strategic deterrence weapons to extract our rights without decreasing

