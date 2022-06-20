Gustavo Petro elected Colombia’s first leftist president

June 20, 2022
By Al Mayadeen English
Gustavo Petro becomes Colombia’s first leftist president after receiving 50.47% of the votes in the second round of the country’s presidential election.
Gustavo Petro was elected the first ever left-wing president of Colombia on Sunday, after beating millionaire businessman Rodolfo Hernandez in a tense and unpredictable runoff election.
With all votes counted, Petro – the 62-year-old former mayor of Bogota – won with 50.4% compared to Hernandez’s 47.3%.
“As of today, Colombia is changing, a real change that guides us to one of our aims: the politics of love … of understanding and dialogue,” Petro said.
Hernandez, 77, accepted the result, in which he came up short by 700,000 votes, in a Facebook live broadcast.
“I hope that Mr. Gustavo Petro knows how to run the country and is faithful to his discourse against corruption,” he said.
Speaking to supporters at his party headquarters in Bogota, Petro stressed that “this is not a change to deepen sectarianism in Colombia. The change consists precisely of leaving hatred behind, leaving sectarianism behind.”
“We want a Colombia that through its diversity is one Colombia,” he added.
Colombia’s first black woman vice president
In the same context, Francia Marquez, 40, will become Colombia’s first black woman Vice President.
“The great challenge that all of us Colombians have is reconciliation,” said Marquez, adding that “the time has come to build peace, a peace that implies social justice.”
Leftist leaders congratulate Petro
Leftist leaders in the Latin American region were quick to congratulate Petro.
“Gustavo Petro’s victory is historic. Colombia’s conservatives have always been tenacious and tough,” tweeted Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Chile’s President Gabriel Boric said, “Joy for Latin America! We will work together for the unity of our continent in the challenges of a world-changing rapidly.”
Similarly, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro considered that “the will of the Colombian people has been heard, it went out to defend the path to democracy and peace.”
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated “the people of Colombia for making their voices heard in a free and fair presidential election.”
Tough challenge for the new President
The electoral observer mission said one of Petro’s election monitors and a soldier were killed, both in the south.
Petro will have to deal with a country reeling economically from the coronavirus pandemic, a spike in drug-trafficking-related violence, and deep-rooted anger at the political establishment that spilled over into mass anti-government protests in April 2021.
Almost 40% of the country lives in poverty, while 11% are unemployed.
It is noteworthy that the new Colombian President was born on April 19, 1960, and is a well-known politician, economist, and activist who, in his youth, joined the April 19 Movement – a militant faction that participated in the internal armed conflict between 1974-1990.
