‘Israeli’ Regime in Political Collapse: IRG Chief

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami highlighted the downfall of the enemies of Iran, stressing that the Zionist regime is on the verge of political collapse.
Speaking at a cultural conference in Iran’s western city of Shahr-e-Kord on Tuesday, Major General Salami said the enemies of the country are on the decline.
He noted that a review of the news on the political community of the Zionist regime indicates that the ‘Israeli’ entity is experiencing political dissolution.
Major General Salami also pointed to the calamities the Americans are grappling with, saying the US is looking for a graceful escape and cannot remain in the Islamic territories.
“The enemies have become depressed and withered, lack the power to pursue their objectives, are desperately looking for a way to withdraw, and suffer injuries from widespread defeats,” the general stated.
He also highlighted Iran’s growing capabilities, adding that “We will be among the world powers in the near future.”
His comments came after the Zionist regime’s governing coalition announced that it will dissolve parliament, known as the ‘Knesset,’ next week, which means that the government will disband.
The ‘Israeli’ occupation government has been fragile since it first took office over a year ago.
