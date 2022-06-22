Sitrep: International reserve currency based on a basket of BRICS currencies.

Posted on by fada1

June 22, 2022

This news just out – MAJOR!

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that banks from BRICS nations can freely connect to the System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS), Russia’s alternative to SWIFT.

While addressing a BRICS business forum, Putin said that together with its BRICS partners – Brazil, India, China and South Africa – Russia is developing reliable alternatives for international payments.

“The Russian system for transmitting financial messages is open to connecting banks from the five countries,” he said, adding: “The geography of the use of the Russian payment system Mir is expanding.”

The Russian president also noted that work is underway to create an international reserve currency based on a basket of BRICS currencies.

https://www.rt.com/business/557620-russian-financial-messenger-brics/

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: BRICS, China, India, Putin, Russia, South Africa | Tagged: Brazil, Russia’s alternative to SWIFT |