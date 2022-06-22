Posted on by fada1

The head of the workforce department convenes an emergency meeting to address the reasons behind the spike in suicide numbers among Israeli occupation soldiers.

“Israel’s” national broadcaster Kan reported that the number of suicides in the Israeli occupation forces has increased in the last six months. Since the beginning of 2022, 11 troops have committed suicide, compared to 11 soldiers in the previous year and nine soldiers in 2020.

In the wake of this alarming jump, Kan reported that the head of the Labor Force Department in the IOF, Yaniv Ashour, held an emergency session with mental health officials to study the reasons that led to this alarming rise in suicide cases.

The session didn’t have a clear conclusion, but the army commanders ordered increased vigilance and attention to the issue. The head of the workforce also ordered the opening of a hotline for the Israeli army.

The IOF’s spokesman stressed that all deaths of Israeli troops would be investigated in-depth, with aim of reaching the truth and obtaining the required conclusions. “This also happened during the recent incidents, after investigations were completed, and conclusions were sent to the Military Prosecution for examination.”

In a report last year, three Mossad agents committed suicide in one year, Israeli Channel 12 reported. “Two of the agents committed suicide in the Mossad headquarters,” Israeli media said.

The agents’ families argued that working in the Mossad is what pushed the agents to kill themselves. “Their families are now struggling to have the Mossad acknowledge its responsibility” for the suicides, the reports added.

The Mossad has always been unstable, especially during the latest period, as Channel 13 reported in November that three senior Mossad officials, whose ranks equated that of a lieutenant in the IOF, resigned following adjustments made by the new Mossad chief.

Moreover, while “Israel” investigates the reasons behind the high number of suicides, children in Gaza are suffering from trauma, as a result of the Israeli occupation and its aggression on Palestine.

A year has passed since the Israeli aggression on #Gaza.

Pictures show #Palestinian kids rescuing their little toys to play with while sitting on top of their destroyed houses, and other kids mourning the death of some family member. #Palestine pic.twitter.com/IddB647nVB — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 10, 2022

A report by Al Mayadeen English discussed that children in Gaza, with a total area of 365 km2 and a population of over 2 million, were already under Israeli occupation and suffered from a 15-year blockade.

“Any aggression against children leaves very difficult psychological effects. The difficulty lies in the fact that we are restoring the psychological situation of children as much as possible, but in the event of renewed aggression, we relapse from zero”.

It is worth mentioning that 91% of Gazan children now suffer from some form of trauma, to say the least, according to a new report from the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, a Geneva-based independent, nonprofit organization that the Israeli occupation government outlawed in 2016.

Before May 2021, approximately 33% of children in Gaza required mental health support as a result of trauma, the same study reported.

