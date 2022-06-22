West beginning to show fatigue on Ukraine war – Global Times

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians



21 Jun, 2022

Source: Global Times

By Al Mayadeen English

The North Atlantic Alliance’s Secretary-General urges Western countries not to cease support for Ukraine, despite frustrations already settling in.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

In an interview published on Sunday with German newspaper Bild, NATO’s Secretary-General warned that the Ukraine war could last for years and that the West must prepare for it.

Jent Stoltenberg urged Western countries, despite the high costs of the war on Ukraine, not to cease support for Kiev.

Chinese military expert Song Zhongping told the Global Times that it is not the war that could last for years, but the state of confrontation between Russia and Ukraine.

“Such a state can stall Russia and will eventually weaken Russia, just as NATO and the US have anticipated,” Song said, adding that the matter of the duration of the war depends on the quantity of the military aid the West can provide Kiev, because even Ukraine’s forces cannot be engaged in a long military conflict.

Moreover, the expert said there is no way NATO can form a joint effort to prepare for a protracted war with Russia, as most members in the alliance supporting Ukraine are already feeling tired and frustrated.

Similarly, in an article published in The Sunday Times, Johnson said that “time is now the vital factor; everything will depend on whether Ukraine can strengthen its ability to defend its soil faster than Russia can renew its capacity to attack. Our task is to enlist time on Ukraine’s side.”

Johnson foresaw a protracted war in Ukraine and outlined a four-point strategy to ensure Ukraine has the “strategic endurance to survive and eventually prevail.” Johnson also said on Saturday that some “Ukraine fatigue” is starting to touch the world.

Fatigue setting in

According to the Global Times, a recent survey conducted in 10 countries in Europe showed that despite support for Ukraine remaining strong, people’s concerns have shifted to the impact the conflict has had, with many being worried over the higher cost of living as a result of the war.

One prime example is the US, as even in the country that has invested the most in the Ukraine-Russia crisis, inflation and rising living costs “have eroded public support for the war,” according to an opinion piece in the Los Angeles Times entitled: War in Ukraine is a battle of wills and economic pain – and the West is showing fatigue.

Also, a poll conducted by AP in April showed that the majority of US voters called back then for tougher sanctions against Russia, regardless of the economic woes the US might have to endure.

A month later, the voters’ priority lay in limiting damage to the US economy.

To push for a years-long war in Ukraine is to cause even greater suffering in economic and societal terms for the West.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: EU, Europe, NATO Alliance, Russia, Ukraine, US | Tagged: UK proxy Wars against Russia, Ukraine crisis |