AMLO yet again blows the whistle on Julian Assange, educating his journalists

Posted on by fada1

June 23, 2022

Source

By Amarynth

The President of Mexico has now again offered full asylum to Julian Assange.

“Mexico opens the doors to Assange,” the president declared.

It is good to remember that AMLO spoke to Trump and offered asylum and he is now promising to speak to Biden, to again offer asylum.

AMLO’s briefing to journalists included playing the ‘collateral murder’ clip.

Ben Norton of Multipolarista.com has the detail of AMLO’s briefing, full of fire, as well as the history of shame of those that bleat democracy, protection of human rights, or freedom of expression, without applying these values to themselves, but using them as a stick to beat others.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Freedom of Press, Freedom of Speech, Journalism | Tagged: Julian Assange, Mexico |