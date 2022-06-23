Amnesty: Manasrah A Victim of ‘Israeli’ Apartheid, Lost Childhood behind Its Bars

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Amnesty International announced that Ahmad Manasrah was a victim of ‘Israeli’ Apartheid and the so-called ‘Israeli’ justice system.

“20-year-old Ahmad Manasrah is one of many victims of [the ‘Israeli’ Apartheid’s] discriminatory justice system, where torture is routinely used against Palestinians,” Amnesty tweeted. “His health is now at stake.”

Amnesty asserted that Manasrah had “lost his childhood in ‘Israel’s’ prison system,” and called on ‘Israeli’ politicians to free him due to deteriorating health.

Amnesty stated that Mansarah is suffering from schizophrenia, psychotic delusions, depression, and suicidal ideation, and should be released and given medical care.

“Ahmad Manasrah has been subjected to a catalogue of injustices by the ‘Israeli’ authorities, including deleterious effects of incarceration on his development and prolonged solitary confinement,” said Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa in the Amnesty statement on Friday.

“He endured ill-treatment during interrogations, which were conducted without his parents or lawyers’ presence, and was denied the right to a fair trial. He should have been released a long time ago, yet he remains in unnecessary suffering in ‘Israeli’ prisons.”

She further stated: “20-year-old Ahmad Manasrah is one of many victims of ‘Israeli’ Apartheid’s discriminatory justice system, where torture is routinely used against Palestinians.”

