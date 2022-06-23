“Moses Staff” Group Hacks Phones of Three Zionist Military Officials

 June 23, 2022

By Staff

The “Moses Staff” group announced reaching data of three Zionist military officials shortly after successfully hacking the ‘Israeli’ entity’s electricity company.

The group published on Wednesday evening the phone numbers of the three ‘Israeli’ officials, claiming responsibility also for hacking the ‘Israeli’ sound system in the occupied territories earlier this week in which sirens went off triggering a false alarm.

In a video it published, “Moses Staff” said it obtained the phone numbers of the former ‘Israeli’ occupation army spokesperson, a former commander of the Northern Command in the occupied territories, and a former head of the Mossad spy agency.

“We warned you that this is just the beginning. You will sink into the deep darkness very soon. We will strike you internally. Wait for our synthetic attacks,” the video read.

