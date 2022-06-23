Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Haniya: Axis of Resistance Cooperates to Serve the Central Goal ’Palestine’

Posted on June 23, 2022 by martyrashrakat

 June 23, 2022

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received the head of Hamas politburo Ismail Haniya and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, various political and field developments in Palestine, Lebanon, and the region were discussed, in addition to the development of the Axis of Resistance, the threats, challenges, and opportunities it is facing.

The attendees affirmed the decisive cooperation of all sides within this Axis to serve the central goal which is related to al-Quds, the sanctities, and the Palestinian Cause.

Filed under: Hezbollah, Lebanon, Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: , , , |

« »

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on June 23, 2022 at 11:31 pm said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: