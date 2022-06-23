Who is Yair Lapid?

Posted on June 23, 2022 by uprootedpalestinians

 June 23, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

Yair Lapid is set to take over as the Zionist entity’s interim prime minister. Below is an infographics that details the key events in his life.

Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: , |

« »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: