Who is Yair Lapid?

Yair Lapid is set to take over as the Zionist entity’s interim prime minister. Below is an infographics that details the key events in his life.
Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: The Zio-temporary entity, Yair Lapid |
Yair Lapid is set to take over as the Zionist entity’s interim prime minister. Below is an infographics that details the key events in his life.
Filed under: "Israel" | Tagged: The Zio-temporary entity, Yair Lapid |
Part 1
Part 2
Part3
Blog at WordPress.com. WP Designer.
Leave a Reply