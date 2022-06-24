Liberation of Beloved Palestine Puts Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine Together

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 24, 2022

The following exclusive pictures show Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, the head of Hamas Resistance Movement Ismail Haniyeh and the accompanying Palestinian delegation.

The background of the pictures display Al-Aqsa Mosque with a fist determined to liberate it. An Arabic statement also appears in the pictures, meaning “The beloved will be liberated.”

Sayyed Nasrallah welcomed Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh and the accompanying delegation to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and Palestine. The conferees affirmed cooperation among all the components of the axis of resistance.

Source: Al-Manar English Website

