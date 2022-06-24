THE PIPE DREAMS OF KIEV’S REGIME

Posted on by fada1

South Front

While active hostilities continue on the front lines in Ukraine, the Kiev regime can boast of alleged political “victories”.

In recent days, there has been some progress in the process of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union.

On June 17, the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine the status of candidate for EU membership. The same intention was expressed in relation to Moldova. At the same time, Georgia was refused.

On June 22, the French Minister-delegate to Europe Clément Beaune, said that war-torn Ukraine will be granted the status of EU candidate in the coming days.

Brussel’s decision will surely become another reason for the pride of the Kiev regime, which cannot boast of any military victories on the front lines.

However, the granting of the status of EU candidate does not mean that Ukraine will ever become a member of the union.

The accelerated procedure for Ukraine joining the European Union is excluded, as well as other privileges in this matter.

The French delegate stressed in his statement that hostilities in Ukraine should be stopped as soon as possible, but they are not reason enough to abandon the fundamental rules of EU membership.

Any country that is a member of the European Union must meet extremely strict requirements in the fight against corruption, the rule of law, economic development, etc.

Kiev needs to carry out reforms in order to meet the all the requirements for EU membership.

In the case of Ukraine, the granting of EU member status is Brussel’s political demonstration directed against Russia. The decision is aimed not at the result, i.e. acceptance of a destroyed Ukraine into the European ranks. Rather, it is a sign of its readiness to begin a long process in which Brussels gains a direct means of pressure on Kiev.

Thus, Brussels seeks to implement its own policy towards Ukraine beyond Washington’s directives. In the current situation, the fact of granting candidate status is more important for Brussels than for Kiev.

