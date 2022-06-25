Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 24, 2022

Vladimir Putin took part in the 14th BRICS Summit, held via videoconference and chaired by China.

The meeting’s topic is Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development.

President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro, President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa are also taking part in the meeting.

The Beijing Declaration of the 14th BRICS Summit formalises the key agreements of the meeting.

* * *

Speech by the President of the Russian Federation at the BRICS Summit

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: President Xi Jinping, President Ramaphosa, President Bolsonaro, Prime Minister Modi, ladies and gentlemen,

To begin with, I would like to join the previous speakers in thanking President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping and all our Chinese friends for their proactive efforts this year to promote our strategic partnership within BRICS.

The countries that form this group have been seeking to step up their cooperation on all global and regional matters. The BRICS format has been consistently increasing its prestige and international influence. This is an objective process, since the five BRICS countries, as we all know, have immense political, economic, scientific, technical and human potential. We have everything we need to work together and achieve results for ensuring global stability and security, sustained growth and prosperity, and better well-being for our people.

I believe that the topic of today’s meeting, Foster High-Quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development, is very relevant. Considering the complexity of the challenges and threats the international community is facing, and the fact that they transcend borders, we need to come up with collective solutions. BRICS can make a meaningful contribution to these efforts.

We have repeatedly said that challenges like conflict settlement, the fight against terrorism and organised crime, including the criminal use of new technologies, climate change, and the spread of dangerous infections, can only be addressed through joint efforts.

And, of course, it is only on the basis of honest and mutually beneficial cooperation that we can look for ways out of the critical situation that has emerged in the world economy because of the ill-conceived and selfish actions of certain states, which, by using financial mechanisms, are actually shifting their own macroeconomic policy mistakes onto the rest of the world.

We are confident that today, as never before, the world needs the BRICS countries’ leadership in defining a unifying and positive course for forming a truly multipolar system of interstate relations based on the universal norms of international law and the key principles of the UN Charter. In this context, we can count on support from many states in Asia, Africa and Latin America, which are seeking to pursue an independent policy.

I am sure that by tradition the present BRICS Summit will be substantive and effective, and that we will manage to hold a frank and detailed exchange of views on all the most important global and regional issues and various aspects of strategic partnership, including in the extended dialogue format of BRICS+.

Let me stress: Russia is ready to continue promoting close and versatile interaction with all BRICS partners and contributing to the group’s greater role in international affairs.

Thank you for your attention.

<…>

A Summary of the main points agreed to during this summit

Events in Ukraine

“We have discussed the situation in Ukraine and recall our national positions as expressed at the appropriate fora, namely the UNSC and UNGA. We support talks between Russia and Ukraine,” the declaration reads.

The association voiced its support to the efforts of the UN and its Secretary General Antonio Guterres, as well as the International Committee of the Red Cross on provision of humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Global politics

BRICS states reaffirmed its “respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States, stress our commitment to the peaceful resolution of differences and disputes” and its “strong commitment to nuclear disarmament.”

The leaders voiced their support to “a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan,” and emphasized the respect for its sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity, national unity and non-interference in its internal affairs,” stressing that its territory must not be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan to finance terrorist acts.”

BRICS hopes for success of talks on restoration of the Iran Nuclear Deal and support bilateral and multilateral talks for resolution “of all issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, including its complete denuclearization.”

The association continues to advocate a “comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council,” in order to increase the representation of the developing countries so that it can adequately respond to global challenges. It also calls to preserve and reinforce the arms control system.

Global economy

“Unbalanced recovery” after the pandemic is ” aggravating inequality across the world,” the global growth momentum has weakened, and the economic prospects have declined, the declaration says.

“We urge major developed countries to adopt responsible economic policies, while managing policy spillovers, to avoid severe impacts on developing countries,” BRICS leaders said, urging “multilateral financial institutions and international organizations to play a constructive role in building global consensus on economic policies and preventing systemic risks of economic disruption and financial fragmentation.”

The five leaders underscored that the G20 “shall remain intact and respond to current global challenges.”

Food security

The leaders pointed out that BRICS states produce about one third of all food in the world and noted the “strategic importance” of agriculture inputs, including, inter alia, fertilizers, on ensuring global food security. The document does not mention the food crisis issue directly.

Cooperation on currencies

The five leaders acknowledged “the importance of strengthening the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) mechanism, which contributes to strengthening the global financial safety net and complements existing international monetary and financial arrangements.” They also welcomed the “central banks’ further cooperation on the payments track.”

Climate and sustainable development

Developed countries have “historical responsibilities for global climate change, and should take the lead in scaling up mitigation actions,” the declaration says.

BRICS opposed “green” trade barriers: “all measures taken to tackle climate change and bio-diversity loss must be designed, adopted and implemented in full conformity with the WTO agreements and must not constitute a means of arbitrary or unjustifiable discrimination or a disguised restriction on international trade and must not create unnecessary obstacles to international trade.”

Combating the pandemic

The leaders emphasized the need for creation of the complex early warning system for epidemic risks within the association, and underscored that the member states must be better prepared for future healthcare emergencies.

The association also advocated “equitable distribution of vaccines” and called on international agencies and charities to purchase vaccines and boosters “from manufacturers in developing countries, including in Africa, to ensure that the manufacturing capabilities being developed are retained.”.

<…>

Besides the five BRICS countries, these countries also took part in various capacities: Algeria, Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Malaysia, Senegal, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Fiji, Ethiopia.

We now wait for an expansion of BRICS

