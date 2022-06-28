40 Years On: The History of Hezbollah’s Emergence [Part 3] 

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 28, 2022

By Mohammad Youssef

Hezbollah resistance proved to be a very wise and strategic planner and player when the liberation of the year 2000 happened after a lot of sacrifices. Hezbollah could have continued the resistance operations as they used to be before the event of liberation; however, the party has chosen to slow down, and cool its military rhythm for strategic reasons.

The party wanted the people of South Lebanon to take the full taste of liberation and victory, and to experience a long period of calmness. This will give the people the trust to build their houses again and to plough and plant their fields, and to start businesses and develop the economy cycle there, while the resistance could profoundly evaluate the situation, and build up its military capabilities in a completely different way. That would represent a striking surprise to the enemy and its supporters.

This is exactly what happened. Lebanon enjoyed a period of an unprecedented calmness on its border with the occupied Palestine.

For the first time in decades, the ‘Israeli’ enemy felt restrained and curbed from being free to carry out aggressions and incursions, as it already knows the reprisal would be a very heavy one.

When the ‘Israeli’ occupation army started its thirty-three-day way on Lebanon in July 2006, the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces were devastated and their leadership experienced a total shock. Hezbollah was successfully able to defeat their invading troops as the resistance has already made all plans, preparations, and proper armament including surprises that the enemy never expected that they would be present in the hands of the resistance fighters.

One of the big failures at the time was the incapability of its intelligence apparatuses and spy networks to discover the quality of arms the resistance owns. This turned its Merkava tanks into movable tombs to its soldiers; however, the big surprise was when Hezbollah targeted one of its warships, and successfully hit it with a naval rocket which caused a heavy damage and resulted in eliminating the threat of the ‘Israeli’ navy.

As such, the divine victory the resistance scored in July 2006 war was a natural result of the seriousness and dedication of Hezbollah leadership and different military cadres, to build the mighty resistance, equip it with suitable arms, and install the soul of loyalty and devotion within its ranks.

The ‘Israeli’ enemy forces were defeated and bitterly humiliated, their military pride whether in land or sea has become a joke.

After the massacre of the Merkava tanks in al-Hujair Valley, many countries cancelled their military deals to buy this kind of tanks from the ‘Israeli’ entity. This added a financial loss to the military defeat.

July war has become a stain on the forehead of the ‘Israeli’ military; an unprecedented humiliating defeat to all of ‘Israel’ with its political and military leadership. It has also become reminiscent of the ‘Israeli’ defeat and withdrawal in the year 2000.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah emerged again and again triumphant, and victorious as ever, and as it will always be by God’s willing!

To be continued…

June 24, 2022

By Mohammad Youssef

Hezbollah officially announced its emergence in 1985 with an “open letter” that explained the nature and goals of the organization. But long before that, it has engaged in battling the ‘Israeli’ occupation and carrying out self-sacrifice operations against its forces inside the occupied territories in Lebanon.

One of the landmark self-sacrifice operations took place in the famous southern coastal city of Tyre, in 1982, and targeted the headquarter of the ‘Israeli’ occupation governor, turning it into debris and rubbles and killing more than 85 ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers and officers.

The operation was, and continues to be, the strongest and most important single martyrdom operation against the ‘Israeli’ enemy.

Ahmad Kassir is the name of Hezbollah’s martyr who carried out the heroic and historical operation. He was immortalized as the opener of the self-sacrifice operations era within Hezbollah ranks, and among the followers and supporters of the resistance.

The operation represented a devastating blow to the ‘Israeli’ enemy, and it portended the beginning of the end of this occupation.

The occupied territories in South Lebanon and West Bekaa witnessed continuous and intensified military operations against the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces.

The enemy was in continuous need to change its tactics because a serious, devoted, a well-trained, and organized resistance was there to target the occupation forces.

Before the liberation of most of the occupied Lebanese territories in 2000, two very important wars took place; the first one was in July 1993, the ‘Israeli’ enemy called it “Operation Accountability,” and the second one took place in April 1996, the enemy called it “Grapes of Wrath” war.

Both wars were very destructive. The second one was tragic and witnessed many ‘Israeli’ massacres, the most notorious among them is the Qana Massacre where around 110 Lebanese, mostly children, women and elderly were martyred when ‘Israeli’ occupation forces targeted them after they took shelter for safety in one of the United Nations Forces centers in South Lebanon.

Aside from the savage ‘Israeli’ brutalities, both wars added up to the strength of the resistance, especially the April War.

The resistance yielded a huge military victory along with a great political success when Lebanon reached an agreement called “April Understanding,” which gave the resistance the due right to target any ‘Israeli’ force, through which the party gained a kind of international legitimacy.

The extended resistance-led military confrontations scored recorded a historical achievement that was translated in the great liberation of May 2000.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces withdrew from most of the Lebanese territories with the exception of Shebaa Farms and Kafarshuba Hills…

To be continued…

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah | Tagged: Israeli Aggression, July war, Lebanon's liberation day, Merkava tank, South Lebanon, ِAug 14 Divine Victory |