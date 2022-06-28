Al-Qassam Brigades reveal deterioration of health of IOF soldier

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

June 28, 2022

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Al-Qassam Brigades will soon publish information that confirms the deterioration of the health condition of one Israeli prisoner held by the Palestinian Resistance.

Al-Qassam Brigades’ military Spokesperson, Abu Obeida

Al-Qassam Brigades’ military Spokesperson, Abu Obeida, announced Monday that the health condition of one Israeli prisoner held by the Palestinian Resistance has deteriorated.

In a post on Telegram, Abu Obeida pointed out that Al-Qassam Brigades will publish information that confirms this announcement in the coming hours.

في تصريح صحفي.. الناطق باسم كـتـــائــب القــسّــــام، أبــو عـــبــيدة: “تدهور طرأ على صحة أحد أسرى العدو لدينا، وسننشر خلال الساعاتِ القادمة ما يؤكد ذلك”.#فلسطين pic.twitter.com/VK7tuV5thc— شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) June 27, 2022

It is noteworthy that Al-Qassam Brigades captured four IOF soldiers.

Israeli media reported that the assessment inside the Israeli occupation is that Hamas’ statement about the deteriorating health condition of an Israeli prisoner is a provocation.

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Al-Qassam Brigades, Apartheid Israel, Captured four IOF soldiers, Hamas, IOF, Palestinian Resistance, The Zio-temporary entity