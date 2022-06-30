Palestinians confront IOF in Nablus, brigade commander wounded

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

Source: Agencies + Al Mayadeen English

By Al Mayadeen English

The Palestinians confront the occupation forces and settlers who stormed the shrine of Youssef, east of Nablus.

Palestinians confront the IOF in Nablus as the settlers storm Youssef’s shrine

Confrontationserupted at dawn after dozens of settlers stormed Youssef’s Tomb, east of Nablus, and 17 Palestinians were wounded after the IOF targeted them with both live and rubber bullets.

Ahmed Jibril, director of the emergency and first aid center of the Red Crescent in Nablus, said that one civilian was wounded by live bullets and taken to the hospital, while 16 others were wounded by rubber bullets.

Jibril added that 40 other civilians suffocated as a result of the tear gas, four of whom were taken to Rafidia Hospital for treatment, while two families were evacuated from their homes due to the thick gas. The director also reported five cases of burns, and two falls that were dealt with on-site.

Israeli occupation forces raided the city of Nablus last night and fired tear gas bombs to suppress the Palestinians in the area. pic.twitter.com/riAPAKCJlP — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) June 30, 2022

Hundreds of settlers stormed Youssef’s shrine Thursday amid tight protection by the occupation forces. Israeli media said that at least three settlers were shot by resistance fighters who responded to the storming of the shrine.

Israeli Walla! news website quoted the IOF spokesman as saying that the commander of the “Shomron” brigade (in the northern West Bank), Col. Roi Zweig, was wounded during the latest confrontations.

In Jenin, the funeral of the martyr Muhammad Marei

