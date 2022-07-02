Israeli mercenary fighting for Ukraine taken captive by LPR

Posted on by martyrashrakat

1 Jul, 2022

Source: Israeli ,media

By Al Mayadeen English

“Israel’s” Foreign Ministry confirms that an Israeli mercenary fighting alongside Ukrainian forces was captured by LPR forces.

Israeli mercenary Vladimir Kozlovsky displaying his Israeli ID card, June 30, 2022 (Telegram)

An Israeli mercenary fighting for the Ukrainian armed forces was captured during fighting by LPR forces.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry confirmed on Thursday that it was aware of the case after videos surfaced on social media showing the captured Israeli, Vladimir Kozlovsky, showing his Israeli ID card.

Identification card of the Israeli mercenary captured by the Lugansk forces

In the video, the Israeli identified himself as a signal operator in Ukraine’s intelligence forces. He also said that he was recruited into the Ukrainian military by border officials who he claimed would not let him leave.

Earlier in April, a footage also surfaced showing several Israelis fighting alongside Ukrainian forces and thanking “Israel” for its assistance. The videos, which went viral, showed the men dressed in Ukrainian military uniforms in an unspecified forested area.

“We want to give thanks to the people of ‘Israel’ and the government of ‘Israel’ for the help they give us. We are here fighting against the Russians in this very difficult war,” said one fighter.

“I want to say thank you to the whole Jewish people who are helping us — we are here for you, for the whole nation,” said another man. “We are here for all those whose lives are in danger. We are fighting for you, doing good work.”

