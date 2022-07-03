Hezbollah announces sending 3 drones to contested Karish gas field

2 Jul 2022 

Source: Al Mayadeen + Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English 

Lebanon’s Resistance releases a statement on UAVs sent on surveillance above the Karish gas field.

An older variant of Hezbollah’s Mersad surveillance drone is showcased in the Resistance Museum in Mlita, Southern Lebanon

Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah released a statement on the three UAVs sent on a recon mission over the Karish gas field, before being shot down by Israeli occupation forces.

The statement reads:

“On the afternoon of Saturday 2/7/2022, the martyrs Jamil Skaf and Mahdi Yaghi groups launched three unarmed UAVs of various sizes toward the disputed region of the Karish gas field on a reconnaissance mission. The mission was completed and the message was delivered. ‘And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Exalted in Might.’

Islamic Resistance, Saturday 2/7/2022″

Israeli occupation forces said that they shot down the three UAVs off the Mediterranean coast. One of the UAVs was downed by an F16 fighter jet, and the other two by Barak missiles launched from the Saar 5 Class Corvette, according to a statement by the IOF.

Israeli officials claimed the UAVs were intercepted “at a safe distance” from the drilling platform that is active in the disputed region.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah had recently threatened the Israeli occupation over its attempts to forcibly extract gas from the contested region, saying the resistance is prepared to prevent them from infringing on Lebanese sovereignty.

One Response

  1. Pikos Apikos, on July 4, 2022 at 11:33 am said:

    Reblogged this on penelopap.

    Reply

