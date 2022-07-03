Medical neglect kills prisoner Saadia Matar in Israeli ‘Damon’ prison

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 03, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

Local sources announce the martyrdom of female Palestinian prisoner Saadia Matar in the Israeli “Damon” prison due to medical neglect.

Palestinian prisoner Saadia Matar

Local sources on Saturday announced that the female Palestinian prisoner Saadia Matar died in the Israeli “Damon” prison.

Sources reported that the administration of the occupation prisons informed prisoners that Matar died on Saturday morning.

Matar was 68 years old and from Al-Khalil.

مكتب إعلام الأسرى :

إستــشــ&ـاد الأسيرة "سعدية مطر" من الخليل والتي تبلغ من العمر 68 عاماً خلال الفوره في سجن الدامون..



يُذكر أن الأسيرة أُعتقلت فى ديسمبر 2021 قرب الحرم الابراهيمي بدعوى نيتها تنفيذ عملية طعن..#هشام_ناجي pic.twitter.com/VDtugXk3n1 — 🇵🇸 ابو العز السوافيرى 🇵🇸 (@AboAlezswafery) July 2, 2022

On its part, Muhjat Al-Quds Foundation reported that, with Matar’s death, the number of Palestinians who were martyred while in Israeli captivity rises to 230.

Read more: The Policy of Neglect; Behind the Walls of the Occupation Prisons

The Foundation’s PR Director confirmed in an interview for Al-Mayadeen that the captive Saadia Matar was martyred as a result of illness and medical negligence.

It is noteworthy that Matar was arrested by the occupation forces in 2021 after a settler beat her as she was crossing the street near Al-Ibrahimi Mosque, claiming that she tried to stab him.

In this context, the Prisoners Information Office said the martyred captive, Saadia Matar, was brutally assaulted and severely beaten during her arrest, which deteriorated her health condition, further exacerbated by medical neglect.

Following her death, Muhjat Al-Quds Foundation reported tension growing in different sections of prisons with prisoners shouting and knocking on doors in protest.

The Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies warned, in a detailed statement, that the lives of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons are in real danger, especially under the Israeli policy of deliberate medical negligence.

The center warned that dozens of Palestinian prisoners may die inside the Israeli prisons if they are not provided with the necessary medical care.

Director of the Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies, researcher Riyad Al-Ashqar, stated that 160 Palestinian prisoners, who suffer from chronic diseases, face “slow death” due to medical negligence by Israeli prison authorities.

