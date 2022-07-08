Putin: Russia has not even started its military campaign in Ukraine

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

7 Jul 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen Net

While the West cries invasion, Putin delivers a shocking remark: Russia has not even started.

Russian Defense Ministry Press Service handout released on Sunday, June 5, 2022, showing a Pion 203 mm artillery system of the Russian military fires at a target in an undisclosed location in Ukraine (Russian MoD)

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin challenged the West to attempt to defeat Russia “on the battlefield” and said that the action by Moscow in Ukraine signaled the emergence of a “multi-polar world.”

Putin also spoke against “totalitarian liberalism,” which he said the West has tried to impose on the entire world, in one of his most powerful speeches since he sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

Putin spoke to senior lawmakers on the 134th day of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine: “Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. Well, what can you say here? Let them try.”

He asserted that “the collective West” was responsible for starting the “war” in Ukraine and that Russia’s intervention in the pro-Western nation signaled the transition to a “multi-polar world.”

He continued, “This process cannot be stopped.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Kiev and their Western allies that Moscow has not even started its military campaign in Ukraine “in earnest.”

“Everyone should know that we have not started in earnest yet,” he told senior lawmakers. “At the same time we are not refusing to hold peace negotiations but those who are refusing should know that it will be harder to come to an agreement with us” at a later stage.

The Russian President said that the majority of nations don’t wish to adopt the West’s “totalitarian liberalism” and “hypocritical double standards.”

“People in most countries do not want such a life and such a future,” he said.

“They are simply tired of kneeling, humiliating themselves in front of those who consider themselves exceptional.”

On Tuesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that the West continues to supply Kiev with weapons on a large scale, hoping to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, noting that the volume of military shipments supplied to Ukraine exceeded 28 thousand tons.

During a conference call, Shoigu said that the collective West, “hoping to prolong the conflict in Ukraine”, continues to supply weapons to Kiev on a large scale, noting that more than 28 thousand tons of military shipments have already been delivered to the country.

The Russian Defense Minister stressed that part of the weapons supplied by the West to Ukraine goes to the Middle East and the black market.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: Putin, Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Multi-polar world order, The Collective West, Western Exceptionalism, Western proxy Wars against Russia |