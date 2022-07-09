Head of IOF’s Northern Command: Hezbollah Keeps Us Busy All the Time

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Translated by Staff, Hebrew Media

The commander of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces’ [IOF] Northern Command, Major General Amir Baram, told the settlers of the northern border in Metula: “The Golan Heights is like a magnet, which attracts to it many things from Tehran through Iraq, to the Hermon [Jabal al-Sheikh] region. And with this we are busy daily in the command’s north-eastern front.”

According to the “Israeli” website “Israel” Hayom, Baram said: “The Syrian army does not pose a threat to us, on the other hand, Hezbollah occupies us all our time,” adding: “Whoever lives in the Middle East must know how to prepare for war, this can happen from zero to a hundred”.

In parallel, the website published a report detailing what it called “The ‘IOF’s interception of an additional Hezbollah drone” saying that “The IOF detection systems identified an unmanned plane on its way from Lebanon towards the economic waters.”

The website quoted him as saying, “The IOF shot down the drone far from the maritime borders and did not pose any threat or danger,” noting that the drone belonged to Hezbollah and was shot down in the Lebanese maritime zone.

“Israeli” security sources in the occupied northern territories told “Israel” Hayom that they “Do not expect the northern border to heat up in the near time,” considering that “The residents of the northern border have become accustomed to hearing the buzzing of drones several times a week”.

