Israeli Human Rights Violations in Palestine (Weekly Update 30 June- 06 July 2022)

Posted on by martyrashrakat

0707. 2022

Violation of right to life and bodily integrity

Two Palestinians were killed and 34 others, including 5 children, were injured by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)’s fire, while dozens of others suffocated in IOF attacks in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Also, a Palestinian female detainee died in the Israeli jails due to medical negligence policy, while a patient, from the Gaza Strip, died after his health condition deteriorated and he was denied travel for treatment in the West Bank. Details are as follows:

On 02 July 2022, a Palestinian female detainee namely Sa’diyia Matar (64), from Hebron, died after losing consciousness in the Israeli ‘Damon’ prison, as she suffered from several diseases. The death of Matar sheds the light on the medical negligence policy in the Israeli jails and detention facilities. More details available here.

On 03 July 2022, Kamel ‘Alawna (18) succumbed to wounds he sustained a day before by IOF’s fire at Jaba’ village entrance, southern Jenin. More details available here.

On 06 July 2022, IOF killed in cold blood Rafeeq Riyad Ghannam (20) after shooting and wounding him near his house during their incursion into Jaba’ village in Jenin. IOF left him to bleed for at least 40 minutes before being transported by an Israeli ambulance. Ghannam’s death was later announced succumbing to his wounds, while his body is still under the Israeli custody.

Meanwhile, those injured were victims of excessive use of force during incursions into the Palestinian cities and villages and IOF suppression of peaceful protests organized by Palestinian civilians and they were as follows:

On 01 July 2022, 17 Palestinians, including 5 children, were injured with rubber bullets during clashes that followed IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in northern Qalqilya.

On 02 July 2022, 8 Palestinians, including 3 children, sustained rubber bullet wounds during clashes that followed IOF’s suppression of Kafr Qaddoum weekly protest in northern Qalqilya. On the same day, two Palestinians were shot with live bullets in their limbs and others, including journalists, suffocated in clashes with IOF near a military checkpoint in Bab al-Zawiyia area, central Hebron. Moreover, dozens of Palestinians suffocated during IOF’s suppression of a peaceful protest against settlement activity in ‘Ein al-Baida area, south of Hebron.

On 04 July 2022, a Palestinian was injured with a live bullet in his thigh during clashes that accompanied IOF’s incursion into Abu Dis village in occupied East Jerusalem. Also, a Palestinian was wounded with shrapnel of a live bullet fired by an Israeli undercover unit ““Mista’aravim” in Dura in Hebron, but he could escape. Afterwards, backups arrived in central Dura, where clashes broke out, resulting in the injury of 4 Palestinians with live bullets; one of them sustained critical wounds.

On 06 July 2022, a Palestinians was injured with a live bullet in his leg in clashes with IOF during their incursion into Jenin refugee camp. IOF also arrested a Palestinian from the same area and later withdrew.

Moreover, 9 IOF shootings were reported on fishing boats off the Gaza shores. Also, IOF opened fire 3 times at agricultural lands in western and eastern Gaza Strip.

So far in 2022, IOF attacks killed 66 Palestinians, including 51 civilians: 14 children, 5 women (one was a journalist Shireen Abu ‘Aqlah), a Palestinian stabbed by an Israeli settler and the rest were activists; 6 of them were assassinated. Also, 950 others were wounded in these attacks, including 108 children, 5 women, and 19 journalists all in the West Bank, except 15 fishermen in the Gaza Strip. Also, a male and a female detainees died in the Israeli jails.

Land razing, demolitions, notices and settlement activity

IOF demolished 3 house, rendering 12 persons, including 7 children, homeless. Also, IOF demolished a commercial facility, agricultural rooms and a water network. Moreover, IOF handed cease-construction notices against 4 houses in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Details are as follows:

On 30 June 2022, IOF handed cease-construction notices against 2 houses in Ma’in village, and a tinplate livestock barrack in al-Rabya village, south of Hebron. Moreover, IOF demolished a 50-square-meter agricultural room, east of Yatta city in Hebron.

On 03 July 2022, IOF notified to stop construction works in two houses in al-‘Abadiyia and al-Kharou’a areas, south of Hebron.

On 04 July 2022, IOF demolished two houses; one of them was underconstruction, in Tam Qissa area, south of Hebron, under the pretext of unlicensed construction, rendering a family of 12 persons, including 7 children, homeless. It should be noted that a family of 10 persons, including 6 children, was supposed to move to the under-construction house. On the same day, IOF demolished an under-construction building comprised of 3 floors built on an area of 400 square meters in As-Sawahira_ash-Sharqiya village in occupied East Jerusalem. During the demolition, IOF assaulted the building’s owner and his sons and arrested two of them. One of the arrestees is a high school student (Tawjihi), who was supposed to take his last exam in the morning. Furthermore, IOF demolished a water well in eastern Yatta city in Hebron.

On 05 July 2022, Israeli bulldozers demolished retaining walls and a water network in Duma village, southeast of Nablus. On the same day, IOF demolished a 170-sqm tinplate-roofed facility used as an auto repair garage.

Since the beginning of 2022, Israeli occupation forces made 79 families homeless, a total of 448 persons, including 92 women and 217 children. This was the outcome of IOF demolition of 81 houses and 40 residential tents. IOF also demolished 54 other civilian objects, leveled vacant areas of land and delivered dozens of notices of demolition, cease-construction, and evacuation.

Settler-attacks on Palestinian civilians and their properties

On 03 July 2022, a Palestinian sustained bruises after Israeli settlers assaulted him when he was working in his land between Kafr al-Labad and Shufa villages, south of Tulkarm.

So far this year, settlers carried out 155 attacks on Palestinians and their properties in the West Bank; one f these attacks resulted in the murder of a Palestinian after being stabbed to death by an Israeli settler.

IOF incursions and arrests of Palestinian civilians

IOF carried out 178 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem. Those incursions included raids and searches of civilian houses and facilities and establishment of checkpoints. During those incursions, 91 Palestinians were arrested, including 4 children. On 06 July 2022, IOF moved into Silwad village in Ramallah and conducted a wide scale arrest campaign, as 27 Palestinians were arrested. In the Gaza Strip, on 05 July 2022, IOF conducted a limited incursion into eastern Maghazi Camp. Also, on 03 July 2022, IOF arrested two Palestinians, including a child, when they tried to infiltrate into eastern Rafah. The child was later released.

So far in 2022, IOF conducted 4490 incursions into the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, during which 2867 Palestinians were arrested, including 283 children and 25 women. IOF also conducted 23 limited incursions into eastern Gaza Strip and arrested 67 Palestinians, including 41 fishermen, 25 infiltrators, and 3 travelers via Beit Hanoun “Erez” Crossing.

Israeli collective punishment and closure policy and restrictions on freedom of movement:

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation maintains its illegal and inhuman 15-year closure on the Gaza Strip. For several months, no remarkable change has been noticed either to the movement of goods at the Karam Abu Salem crossing, southeast of Rafah, or to the movement of individuals at the Erez crossing, north of Beit Hanoun.

Due to the Israeli closure, on 04 July 2022, Jihad Mousa Humaidan Al-Qedra (55) died after the Israeli authorities denied his travel for treatment abroad. More information available here.

In the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, IOF continues to impose restrictions on the freedom of movement since the beginning of the al-Aqsa intifada in 2000. On top of its 108 permanent checkpoints, IOF established 90 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 3 Palestinians at those checkpoints.

On 30 June 2022, IOF closed the entrance to Jalazone camp, north of al-Bireh city, in front of vehicles’ movement, forcing Palestinians to use alternative dirt and longer roads.

On 03 July 2022, IOF closed a metal detector gate established at the entrance to Aboud village, northwest of Ramallah, for 5 consecutive hours.

So far in 2022, IOF established 2188 temporary military checkpoints and arrested 112 Palestinians at those checkpoints

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Palestine, Palestinians | Tagged: Damon Prison, Gaza, Hebron, Home demolition, IOF, Israeli Crimes, Occupied Alquds, Occupied W Bank, Palestinian Children, Palestinian detainees, Settlers Attacks, Siege on Gaza |