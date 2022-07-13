Sayyed Nasrallah to Tackle Latest Developments on Wednesday

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 12, 2022

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is to speak via Al-Manar on Wednesday night.

Hezbollah’s Media Relation Office announced on Tuesday that Sayyed Nasrallah will tackle latest developments at 20:35 (Beirut time) on wednesday

Commentators expect that the Hezbollah leader will mainly tackle the gas dispute with the Israeli regime.

Sayyed Nasrallah had earlier threatened the Israeli occupation against drilling in the disputed area, stressing the Resistance decision to preserve Lebanon maritime wealth.

Source: AlManar English Website

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon | Tagged: Demarcation of the Lebanese border, Leb-Gas and oil wealth, Lebanon's Gas and Oil, Sayyed Nasrallah |