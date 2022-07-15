FM Spox: US-“Israeli” Declaration Threatening All Islamic States, Not Just Iran

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 15, 2022

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesman says the newly-signed declaration between the United States and the “Israeli” entity is a threat to all Islamic and Arab countries as it seeks to support the “Israeli” regime’s so-called “military edge” in the region.

Nasser Kan’ani took to Twitter on Thursday evening to make the comments, following the inking of the declaration by US President Joe Biden and “Israeli” caretaker prime minister Yair Lapid in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem] earlier in the day.

According to a White House press release, the declaration points to the “unshakeable US commitment to ‘Israel’s’ security, and especially to the maintenance of its qualitative military edge.” It pledges that Washington will continue to strengthen the regime’s military capabilities.

“The joint declaration of Biden and Lapid stresses America’s firm commitment to maintaining ‘Israel’s’ security and military edge. Do not take it wrong: the aim is not just Iran, but rather, Arab and Islamic countries must always bow to the Zionist regime’s superiority,” wrote the spokesman.

“Therefore, the main source of threat to the region is crystal clear,” he added.

Iranian officials have repeatedly denounced the destabilizing activities of the “Israeli” entity as the main source of insecurity in the region, warning regional countries of the perils of allowing the regime to establish a foothold in the region.

Observers believe that the unconditional support of the US for the “Israeli” entity, as the only regime that openly threatens Iran with military aggression, can further embolden Tel Aviv.

In a separate tweet, the Iranian spokesman said the region will not see stability and peace as long as the US continues this approach in its foreign policy.

“Regional states and nations will not achieve stability and peace as long as the fake ‘Israeli’ government remains the first stop of US presidents’ trips and their number one aim is to preserve its security and dominance,” he stressed.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the security of its neighbors as its own security,” added the official.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also warned on Thursday that any mistake by the US and its allies will be met with a harsh response.

Addressing people in Kermanshah province, west of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi said that “any mistake by the Americans and their allies in the region and the world will be met with a harsh response that will make them regret it.”

Noting that Iran is “stronger than ever,” Raisi said, “The great nation of Iran does not accept any kind of insecurity and crisis in the region, and the Muslim nations of the region hate the humiliating relations of their governments with America, which has led to the looting of their country’s wealth.”

His remarks came a day after US President Joe Biden opened his first visit to the region since taking office by telling ‘Israeli’ leaders of his determination to confront Iran’s nuclear energy program, saying he’d be willing to use force as a “last resort.”

