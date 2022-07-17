40 and Beyond: 20-year-old interview documenting Hezbollah’s history

Posted on by martyrashrakat

16 Jul 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen

By Al Mayadeen English

Al Mayadeen produces a five-part documentary series, featuring a rare interview with Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Sayyed Nasrallah, dating back to 20 years ago.

The five-part documentary series by Al Mayadeen will be broadcasted from Monday to Friday, 9 pm Al-Quds time

Al Mayadeen media network CEO, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, revealed that when he requested interviews with Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, his goal was to document the resistance leader’s biography. However, Sayyed Nasrallah strongly refused the idea out of his humbleness.

After reaching an agreement, Ben Jeddou told the leader that the interviews’ topic will revolve around Hezbollah’s history.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the start of Hezbollah, and the 30th anniversary of the election of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah as the party’s Secretary-General, Al Mayadeen produced a five-part documentary series, featuring a rare interview with Sayyed Nasrallah, dating back to 20 years ago.

40 and Beyond

The series concisely highlights the past, overlooks the present with its profound changes, and foresees future prospects.

40 and Beyond: tune in next week for special episodes on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Hezbollah, Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM #AlQuds time, only on #AlMayadeen TV. pic.twitter.com/avNN42BBM3 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 15, 2022

It sheds light on important political and historical moments, starting from the establishment of Hezbollah in 1982, the relationship with the Palestinian factions, the 1990s wars, up till the liberation in 2000 and the July 2006 victory.

The series also presents a serious discussion about Hezbollah’s cultural, intellectual, social, and humanitarian identity.

Ben Jeddou: We need to document the truth in our world and region

Regarding the episodes and their importance, Al Mayadeen CEO Ghassan Ben Jeddou pointed out that the purpose of this series is documenting the history of the resistance, a necessity to preserve history and protect it from oblivion.

He added that in the next 10 years, one of Al Mayadeen’s most important tasks and priorities will be documenting the past decade and Hezbollah’s history.

Ben Jeddou confirmed that Al Mayadeen will continue to broadcast such interviews, and will present broader and more comprehensive ones with Hezbollah and field leaders to fully document such narrative.

Ben Jeddou: In the next 10 years, one of Al Mayadeen’s most important tasks and priorities will be documenting the past decade

Al Mayadeen‘s CEO considered that Hezbollah and its Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah faced exceptional campaigns of image distortion, defamation, and misinformation, which made these episodes an occasion to talk about the reality of Hezbollah and Sayyed Nasrallah as it is.

In “40 and Beyond”, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah himself reveals for the first time how the party was established, who created it, how did the idea come about, and how the resistance started 40 years ago.

Sayyed Nasrallah himself answers many questions, such as the assassinations of some intellectual leaders and the reality of some movements that were in Lebanon and carried out operations such as the Marines operation.

The resistance leader also reveals for the first time how Sheikh Subhi Al-Tufayli was elected as Hezbollah’s Secretary-General, the reality of the attractive US offers presented to Hezbollah at the time, as well as the real mediator between Hezbollah and the US administration during former US President George Bush’s era.

In “40 and Beyond”, Ben Jeddou will try to explain some of the points that were not addressed during the interviews conducted with Sayyed Nasrallah and touch on the behind-the-scenes.

The documentary series “40 and Beyond” will be exclusively broadcasted from Monday to Friday, at 9 pm Al-Quds time, on Al Mayadeen TV.

