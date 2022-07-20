Al Qaeda Terrorists Indiscriminate Bombing of liberated Villages in Idlib

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

JULY 19, 2022

ARABI SOURI

NATO Turkey-sponsored Al Qaeda terrorist groups in northern Syria escalated their bombing of villages not under their control in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo during the past week, multiple local sources confirmed.

The terrorists used all sorts of advanced weapons they received from NATO member states through NATO’s second-largest member country Turkey, those weapons included laser-guided missiles and Soviet-era AGS-17 missiles provided to them by some former USSR countries who are now in the NATO camp or orbiting around it.

One group of Al Qaeda terrorists that go by the name ‘Ansar Tawhid’ operating in North Syria shared on their ‘Twitter account’ a video of the terrorists indiscriminately shelling the houses of farmers in the village of Al Dar Al Kabera in the southern countryside of Idlib claiming they’re targeting Russian and Syrian military while the same video shows there’s no military presence and they’re bombing residential houses:

The video is also available on BitChute, Odysee, and Rumble.

We will not hear any condemnations by the ‘international community’ of these atrocities, the same community whose United Nations Security Council just extended the lifeline supplies for these NATO-sponsored Al Qaeda terrorists for another six months with the approval of both Russia and China despite Syria’s opposition. The UNSC is supposed to maintain peace and stability in the world, not to support groups the council itself considers terrorists.

Meanwhile, the suffering of up to 1.6 million Syrian people continues, those who live in the areas still controlled by Al Qaeda and its affiliated terrorist groups in northern Syria, mainly in Idlib and Aleppo near the borders with NATO member state Turkey.

Syria News is a collaborative effort by two authors only, we end up most of the months paying from our pockets to maintain the site’s presence online, if you like our work and want us to remain online you can help by chipping in a couple of Euros/ Dollars or any other currency so we can meet our site’s costs.

You can also donate with Cryptocurrencies through our donate page.

Thank you in advance.

