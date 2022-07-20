Putin: US Must Stop Stealing Syrian Oil

Posted on by martyrashrakat

July 20, 2022

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a joint news conference following a three-way summit of leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey in Tehran (Tuesday, July 19, 2022).

Source: Agencies

The US must stop stealing oil from the Syrian people, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned on Tuesday, after meeting with his Iranian and Turkish counterparts in Tehran.

The three guarantors of the “Astana process” also agreed that the US should leave illegally held land in the trans-Euphrates region, and cease making the humanitarian crisis in Syria worse with their unilateral sanctions.

“[The US has to] stop robbing the Syrian state, the Syrian people, exporting oil illegally,” Putin told reporters on Tuesday evening. He said this was a “common position” of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

The three guarantors of the “Astana process” called for the US to leave the trans-Euphrates area, and stop making the humanitarian crisis in Syria worse with unilateral sanctions.

President Putin told reporters that American troops must “stop robbing the Syrian state, the Syrian people, exporting oil illegally.” He said this was a “common position” of Russia, Iran and Turkey.

Several hundred US troops are illegally present in Syria, mainly controlling the oil wells and wheat fields in the country’s northeast, controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia since the defeat of ISIL Takfiri terrorists. The SDF has refused to reintegrate with the government in Damascus, which Washington wishes to see overthrown.

Since 2019, the US has sought to punish anyone trying to assist the reconstruction of war-torn Syria via the “Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act,” accusing the Syrian of alleged war crimes and blocking all assistance to Damascus.

Putin said on Tuesday that such sanctions have had “disastrous results” and that humanitarian aid to Syria “should not be politicized.”

During Tuesday’s summit in Tehran, Putin met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In a joint declaration, the three presidents confirmed their conviction that “there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict,” only a political one under the leadership of the UN. They also condemned “unilateral sanctions violating international law” that are exacerbating the serious humanitarian situation in Syria, urging the UN and other international organizations to “increase assistance to all Syrians, without discrimination, politicization and preconditions.”

Russian Federation – The situation in #Syria is one of the most important axes during #Putin’s visit to Tehran

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: American crimes, ISIS, Putin, Syria, Takfiris, US | Tagged: East Euphrates, LOOTING SYRIA, SDF |