Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 3, 2022

Eva Bartlett

The Lugansk People’s Republic has now been brought under the control of the LPR & Russia

The population who were treated as subhuman (at best), or imprisoned, starved, tortured, executed…by Ukrainian forces & Nazis can now lively freely & without enduring the hell of Ukrainian rule any longer.

Жители освобожденного от киевского режима Лисичанска встречают российских военных.

Думаю, не лишним будет добавить английские субтитры. Может кто-то на Западе услышит рассказы настоящих украинцев о "доблестных" бойцах ВСУ, а не мейнстримную пропаганду pic.twitter.com/B1lczuJJi3 — Командир Полка (@kompolk) July 3, 2022

