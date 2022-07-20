The Lugansk People’s Republic has now been brought under the control of the LPR & Russia
The population who were treated as subhuman (at best), or imprisoned, starved, tortured, executed…by Ukrainian forces & Nazis can now lively freely & without enduring the hell of Ukrainian rule any longer.
