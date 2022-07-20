Veteran Russian General in Syria Leading Combat Group in Ukraine

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Veteran Russian Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov who served in Syria is leading the Russian Army’s ‘East Grouping’ operating in Ukraine, a Russian Ministry of Defense revealed the name on Monday in a press statement.

The Russian MoD’s statement commenting on the visit of Russia’s Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu to the area of operation of the ‘East Grouping’ mentioned the name of General Muradov when briefing his group’s operations to the minister.

Military commentators picked up the name of Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov a veteran of the Russian army who served in Syria in the capacity of military consultant overseeing the military operations in Deir Ezzor in 2017 for which Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded him the title and star “Hero of Russia”.

Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu in the Donbas, Ukraine

RT, the Russian media outlet banned in the ‘free world’ added in a report more details about the Lieutenant-General of the Russian army:

Born in Daghestan in 1973.

In 2016, appointed as the Russia Representative in the Monitoring and Coordination Center for Ceasefire and Demarcation Line Stability in Donbas.

-Since 2018, he has held the position of Deputy Commander of the Southern Military District Forces.

-In February 2020, Muradov was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant-General, before he was assigned on November 11 to command the Russian peacekeeping forces in the Karabakh region, and remained its commander until September 2021.

The appearance of Lt-General Muradov in the news came to the dismay of the ‘inclusive diversified’ regime of Joe Biden with Biden’s security advisor lashing out at the Russian army veteran for combating ISIS (ISIL) in Syria accusing him of committing war crimes, the irony of a US official accusing those who combat terrorism of war crimes is an insult to the intelligence of the taxpayers paying the salaries of those US officials.

This same former senior policy advisor to Hillary Clinton’s failed election campaign Jake Sullivan who for his failure in Clinton’s campaign, he was rewarded with the post of National Security Advisor of the United States, he’s attributed by many political analysts for inventing the ‘Trump Collusion with Russia’ hoax leading to calls for the impeachment of the former US president and pushing Trump to take hard measures against Russia due to his inability in handling the pressure and as an attempt to show he’s strong on the party he’s accused of colluding with, the events leading to the current situation of open hostility and most probably the war in Europe and the suffering of the European people in a war that was not necessary but pushed for by Russophobes, the likes of Sullivan.

Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov has also earned his spot on the sanctions list of the European Union after the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine to protect the people of the Donbas. The degenerated and fractured from within EU which is now speeding toward catastrophe by its own doing.

