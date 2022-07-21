Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 17, 2022

Eva Bartlett

Government-Funded CBC Smears Me. Interview With Maverick Media: “CBC Fake News: Hit Piece Targets Journalists (Eva Bartlett)”

Rick Walker had me back on his show (listen to our previous conversation about Ukraine’s kill list), this time to discuss CBC’s deceitful, unprofessional, lie-based, smear piece on me.

In the interview, I note how disingenuous the entire piece is, from moment of emailing me to request an interview (no thanks, not interested! I know how corporate hacks roll.); how they intentionally omitted any mention of Ukraine’s kill list, which I am on and which Rick Walker & colleagues specifically contacted the CBC about; their deceitful framing of my journalism (on the ground in the Donbas under Ukrainian bombing) as me being a duped “frontline soldier” in Russian researcher and journalist, Maxim Grigoriev (who I know and respect)’s plot to frame Ukraine as being overrun with Nazis (it is) and committing war crimes (Ukraine & its Nazis are)…and more, including the things CBC omits: Ukraine’s bombing of the DPR & LPR, targeting civilians, apartments, hospitals, schools, city streets, rescuers, etc…



CBC thinks its viewers are idiots, clearly.

I’d like to note, however, that since the smear, I’ve gotten many supportive emails, messages and comments, and an increase in people who ask to support me financially. So, thanks, CBC, and more importantly, thank all of you who support in any manner.

I’ll put related links at the bottom of this post.

Please see also:

My Twitter thread deconstructing the CBC smear:

Karin Brothers’ excellent open letter to the CBC

Some Thoughts On Journalism:

As I wrote in a rebuttal to a Guardian smear, “Addressing “the propaganda that is so often disguised as journalism, ”award-winning journalist and film maker, John Pilger, said (emphasis added):

“Edward Bernays, the so-called father of public relations, wrote about an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country. He was referring to journalism, the media. That was almost 80 years ago, not long after corporate journalism was invented. It’s a history few journalists talk about or know about, and it began with the arrival of corporate advertising. As the new corporations began taking over the press, something called ‘professional journalism’ was invented. To attract big advertisers, the new corporate press had to appear respectable, pillars of the establishment, objective, impartial, balanced. The first schools of journalism were set up, and a mythology of liberal neutrality was spun around the professional journalists. The right to freedom of expression was associated with the new media. …The whole thing was entirely bogus. For what the public didn’t know, was that in order to be professional, journalists had to ensure that news and opinion were dominated by official sources. And that hasn’t changed. Go through the New York Times on any day, and check the sources of the main political stories, domestic and foreign, and you’ll find that they’re dominated by governments and other establishment interests. That’s the essence of professional journalism.”

On a publicly-shared Facebook post, journalist Stephen Kinzer wrote:

“I happen to agree with Eva’s take on Syria, but from a journalist’s perspective, the true importance of what she does goes beyond reporting from any single country. She challenges the accepted narrative–and that is the essence of journalism. Everything else is stenography. Budding foreign correspondents take note!!”

In a later interview with Kinzer, he told me:

“The great curse of our press in the West is willingness to accept the official narrative. So many people in the American press who write about the world are merely stenographers. The great qualification you need for a journalist is the confidence to go out and see for yourself, and believe that your eyes are actually telling you more than press releases from some other country. It’s amazing to see how many people have built reputations as commentators on foreign countries and world affairs who have never been there, have no idea, beyond vague tropes, of what those countries are. The intellectual laziness of the American press in covering the world has never been as extreme as it is now. It’s just as dangerous in most what’s called NATO countries to be contradicting the narrative as it is in the United States.”

Author Maximilian Forte recently wrote:

“Regime media may call themselves “news media,” but there is next to no actual journalism involved in their work. In that spirit, students at contemporary Canadian schools of “journalism” are in fact being trained in the methods of policing restive subjects with “unacceptable views”. Embracing “advocacy,” they have degenerated into mere practitioners of propaganda whose ultimate aim is the reproduction of the ideas of the ruling faction of the regime. Regime media’s public scripts involve a regression to some of the most outmoded forms of propaganda seen since World War I. Their work involves a classically crude command structure: they tell people what to think, plain and simple. Then they tell people what to think about, and here the agenda-setting is particularly exclusive…”

RELATED LINKS:

Says the PM of a country which routinely prevents Russian media from reporting in Canada, and also a PM who supports Nazis in Ukraine and seemingly has no problem with a Canadian journalist (me) being on Ukraine's kill list… https://t.co/QiX0EYLZ9A — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) May 19, 2022

Worth reading the report, this is only a glimpse of Ukraine's torture practices again any sort of dissenting voice… pic.twitter.com/5pHVsX0bDl — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) July 4, 2022

–Far-right extremists in Ukrainian military bragged about Canadian training, report says

–Canadian officials who met with Ukrainian unit linked to neo-Nazis feared exposure by news media: documents

–Fears that Canadian training mission in Ukraine may unintentionally help neo-Nazis groups

–Rights Groups Demand Israel Stop Arming neo-Nazis in Ukraine

–Twitter thread on various Nazi groups in Ukraine

Hey @PLnewstoday, great work 👊✌🥳😁



And, how embarrassing for Brandy, in her attempt to discredit me she pushed the White Helmets narrative, discrediting herself 😆🤣😂🤯 pic.twitter.com/pKIWR6DBiz — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) June 9, 2022

–UN admitted Ukraine’s guilt in the terrorist attack on the Starokrasnyansky home for the elderly

–Maxim Grigoriev Telegram

MY REPORTS ON ISRAELI MASSACRE OF GAZA 2008/2009

-THE DOUMA CHEMICAL HOAX

–Syrian civilians from ground zero expose chemical hoax

This outstanding report from Syria by Eva Bartlett penetrates the 'iron dome' of Western propaganda, also known as news.

It is about a chemical attack that never happened in a country attacked, subverted and blockaded in your name.https://t.co/AX1Zwbg0g0 — John Pilger (@johnpilger) May 27, 2021

–Chrystia Freeland’s granddad was indeed a Nazi collaborator – so much for Russian disinformation

–Minister Freeland’s Grandfather, Michael Chomiak, the Nazi’s Top Ukrainian Propagandist

–Ukraine’s most-feared volunteers – BBC News

–UK Newspaper Hides Ukraine Truth in Plain Sight

–‘An act of genocide’: A witness recalls the 2014 Odessa massacre

https://t.me/InfoDefenseEn/270

–Eight Years Ago, The May 2014 Odessa Massacre: How Neo-Nazi Thugs Supported by Kiev Regime Killed Odessa Inhabitants: Photographic Evidence

–Survivor of 2014 Odessa Massacre Reflects Back on Tragedy

“Nazism Has Penetrated All Spheres Of Society.” Former Ukrainian Security Officer Speaks:

–‘This is a war of propaganda’: John Pilger on Ukraine

–Daniel Kovalik: Why Russia’s intervention in Ukraine is legal under international law

–Anti-Russian Ukrainian acts

–I Was Arrested by Israel For Protesting Illegal Roadblock

–Tear Gassed At Close Range in Bil’in Under Israeli Fire

–Protesting Jewish-Only Highway in Occupied West Bank, Occupied Palestine

–Western media quick to accuse Syria of ‘bombing hospitals’ – but when TERRORISTS really destroy Syrian hospitals, they are silent

Dara'a hospital, heavily targeted by terrorist mortars. Terrorist sniping makes it impossible to reach the pharmacy. pic.twitter.com/eCJPSXFZBQ — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) June 27, 2018

Ukraine Continues Killing Children in The Donetsk People’s Republic, Including With Western Weapons:

I just spent 2 hours with journalist Roman Kosarev at Emergency Services in Kievskiy district, Donetsk. The Ukrainian shelling was intense and relentless.



The building has blown out windows, sand-bagged windows to attempt to protect the workers. Five days ago, the director's… pic.twitter.com/4oLD7iTRqw — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) June 23, 2022

An FYI: Whether or not I contribute periodic opinion pieces to RT, I'll continue to write what I see/think. The "you're a Kremlin agent" thing doesn't work, nor the "you work for RT". My observations on #Moscow protests don't jive w MSM scripts; nothing to do w where I publish pic.twitter.com/s9KEepSrLb — Eva Karene Bartlett (@EvaKBartlett) August 12, 2019

-Brian Berletic, The New Atlas

https://t.me/brianlovethailand

*Previous conversation with Rick of Maverick Media:

Filed under: "Israel", Canada, Journalism, NATO Alliance, Palestine, Ukraine, US