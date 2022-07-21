Russian Justice Ministry asks for dissolving Jewish Agency

Posted on by worldpeacewithjustice

July 21, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The Russian government has ordered the Jewish Agency to suspend all operations within the nation, according to Russian media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s Ministry of Justice has requested the liquidation of the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for “Israel”, Russian media reported on Thursday.

The Jewish Agency for “Israel”, based in occupied Al-Quds, is the world’s largest Jewish non-profit organization, assisting Jews in emigrating to “Israel”.

Interfax reported that the court case, filed with Moscow’s Basmanny District Court, is connected to unspecified violations of Russian law.

Earlier today, the Israeli occupation’s Ambassador to Moscow met with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and asked for updates on the Russian Justice Ministry’s probe into the Jewish Agency (Sokhnut), Israeli newspaper Walla! reported on Wednesday.

The top Russian diplomat clarified that the investigation was not a political move against the occupation. However, Israeli officials fear that it might be a sign of Moscow’s dissatisfaction with “Tel Aviv’s” foreign policy toward Ukraine, Israeli media said.

“In Israel, there are fears that the Russian justice ministry’s investigation will lead to the agency’s declaration as a foreign agent and, as a consequence, to the cessation of its Russian activity in the field of Jewish migration to Israel,” Walla! said.

Filed under: "Israel", Russia, Ukraine | Tagged: Jewish Agency |