Truss does not support direct UK troops involvement in Ukraine

July 21, 2022

Source: Agencies

By Al Mayadeen English

The leading candidate in the race for the Tory leadership, Liz Truss, says she would not send British troops to Ukraine to help Kiev against Russia.

British Foreign Secretary Lizz Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, currently a candidate for the Conservative party’s leadership and premiership, said Thursday that she did not support London’s direct military involvement in Ukraine.

“We are doing all we can to support Ukraine. We’ve led the international coalition on sending weapons. We’re putting the sanctions in place, but I do not support the direct involvement of UK troops,” Truss said in response to a question she was asked during a BBC Radio interview on how she would support the use of British forces in Ukraine if she becomes Prime Minister.

Conservative rivals Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will duel in the coming weeks to become the next prime minister after the Tory party’s lawmakers held the last vote Wednesday.

Former Finance Minister Sunak, running on a centrist platform of fiscal rectitude allied with “green levies” to fight climate change, again headed the field with 137 votes in the fifth and final elimination ballot.

The crucial race for second place was narrowly won by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on 113 votes, against 105 for former Defence Secretary Penny Mordaunt.

Sunak and Truss now take their case to Conservative party members, who will decide the new leader and prime minister after a series of nationwide hustings in August. The result will be announced on September 5.

Sunak’s resignation as Finance Minister this month helped to topple outgoing leader Boris Johnson after months of scandal including “Partygate“.

Read more: ‘Hasta la vista, baby!’ Johnson says goodbyes to parliament

A YouGov poll published before the vote indicated that, despite his popularity with colleagues, Sunak was the least appealing candidate to the members.

But Sunak’s popularity with the Tory grassroots has faded since questions were raised over his family’s tax arrangements, and as he presided over sky-rocketing inflation, which hit a new 40-year high of 9.4% in June.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would step down after a slew of resignations hit his government earlier this month in protest of his leadership. He will, however, stay as Prime Minister until a replacement is found.

