Sayyed Nasrallah reveals first decision he took as Hezbollah chief

21 Jul 2022

21 Jul 2022

Source: Al Mayadeen Net

By Al Mayadeen English

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah reveals that the first decision he took as Hezbollah Secretary-General was firing Katyusha rockets on Israeli occupation settlements.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

In the third episode of the “40 and Beyond” documentary series, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, revealed the first decision he took the moment he was elected as the party’s Secretary-General in 1992.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen CEO, Ghassan Ben Jeddou, in the third episode of “40 and Beyond”, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled that after he was elected as Secretary-General following the martyrdom of Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi and his family, who were killed by an Israeli airstrike directly targeting their vehicle, and while he was on his way to the cemetery to attend the martyrs’ burial ceremony, he was informed that the Israeli occupation forces began advancing toward the towns of Kafra and Yater in southern Lebanon.

He also knew that violent confrontations were taking place between Hezbollah resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation.

"On the emotional level, I suffered from a huge loss, greater than anyone in #Hezbollah."

Sayyed Hassan #Nasrallah recalls how he received the tragic news of Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi's assassination by "Israel" in 1982.#أربعون_وبعد pic.twitter.com/zImeskMQXJ — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 20, 2022

The Lebanese leader said that back then, Hezbollah’s leadership suggested confronting the Israeli occupation violently, adding that he was told that if he wanted to force the Israeli to retreat, the Resistance should fire Katyusha rockets toward Israeli settlements.

Sayyed Nasrallah explained that at the time, he made consultations with the rest of the Shura members who were present at Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi’s funeral. Following the consultations, he took his first decision as Hezbollah Secretary-General to target Israeli settlements.

"I can never forget what I saw that night."

Sayyed Hassan #Nasrallah paints bitter memories of when he saw the bodies of Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi, his wife, and their baby boy, following a fatal Israeli airstrike on their vehicle.#Hezbollah#أربعون_وبعد pic.twitter.com/Irxk9GLWt8 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 20, 2022

The Resistance leader pointed out that this was the first time that the Islamic Resistance ever bombed Israeli settlements.

It is noteworthy that on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Hezbollah and the 30th anniversary of the election of Sayyed Nasrallah as the Lebanese party’s Secretary-General, Al Mayadeen produced a five-part documentary series, featuring a rare interview with the Resistance leader dating back to 20 years.

The fourth episode of “40 and Beyond” will be exclusively aired Thursday at 9 pm Al-Quds time, on Al Mayadeen TV.

40 and Beyond: tune in next week for special episodes on the 40th anniversary of the establishment of Hezbollah, Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM #AlQuds time, only on #AlMayadeen TV. pic.twitter.com/avNN42BBM3 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) July 15, 2022

