Confused by Sayyed Nasrallah’s Warnings, Zionists Expect Booby-trapped Drones, Divers

Posted on by uprootedpalestinians

July 22, 2022

By Staff

Military correspondent for ‘Israeli’ newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth Yossi Yehoshua said the officials in the Zionist security establishment take very seriously the warnings of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah regarding the maritime borders with Lebanon and the Karish platform.

The author unveiled that sensitive related arguments took place recently, in which ‘Israeli’ PM Yair Lapid, War Minister Benny Gantz, and Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi participated and discusses the issue of a possible Hezbollah response and the possible ‘Israeli’ response that might follow.

Hezbollah tries to hold ‘Israel’ responsible for the severe power crisis in Lebanon, and it is ready to risk a war for this, according to Yehoshua. He cited comments by Sayyed Nasrallah which the Lebanese al-Akhbar Newspaper quoted in a recent meeting with Ashura orators as saying: “We raise the limit to force the Americans and the ‘Israelis’ to submit as Lebanon’s collapse doesn’t come to an end.”

The writer further considered that “Sayyed Nasrallah has a plenty of choices whether by attacking the platform with booby-trapped drones, divers, or highly likely, according to estimations by the ‘Israeli’ military, by launching a reconnaissance drone as it doesn’t want to risk harming civilians.”

Had it been this way, Yehoshua said, senior figures in the ‘Israeli’ occupation military believe that it is not appropriate to be satisfied with shooting the drone down, but rather to launch a counter attack.

Hezbollah has recently stepped up its warning to the Zionist occupation entity over Lebanon’s border dispute, after the ‘Israeli’ regime moved a natural gas drilling vessel into the Karish field in the disputed area.

Hezbollah sent three unarmed drones toward the Karish platform some three weeks ago, and intended to keep the aerial mission there until the vehicles were targeted by the Zionist military, which Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah explained last week that the aim was to show the engineers operating on the platform the fire and to make them feel their zone of functioning as unsafe one.

Sayyed Nasrallah further warned that drones sent at the Karish gas field were “only the beginning,” and that Hezbollah will not let the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity to extract the occupied Palestine’s gas and oil as long as Lebanon is not benefiting from its resources.

Share this: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Email

Like this: Like Loading... Related

Filed under: "Israel", Hezbollah, Lebanon, US | Tagged: "Karish" Gas field, Benny Gantz, General Kochavi, Hezbollah drones, Lebanon's maritime borders, Nasralla advisor Hajj Hussein Khalil, The Zio-temporary entity |