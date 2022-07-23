Israel Bombs Damascus Countryside, 3 Killed 7 Injured, a Challenge to Russia!

Posted on by martyrashrakat

Israel bombed the city of Sayyeda Zainab in the southeastern countryside of Damascus shortly after midnight, three soldiers were killed and seven others were wounded in an initial official Syrian military report, this latest Israeli bombing comes less than three days after Russian President Putin condemned previous repeated Israeli bombings against Syria.

A Syrian military spokesperson said in an official statement carried by Sana:

“At exactly 12:32 a.m. this morning, the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack with bursts of missiles from the direction of the occupied Syrian Golan, targeting some points in the vicinity of the city of Damascus. Our air defense media confronted the aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them.”

The brief statement concluded that ‘three soldiers were killed, seven others were wounded, and some material losses were caused’ as a result of the Israeli aggression.

Other sources, including Israeli news outlets, claim that members of Hezb Allah were among the casualties, Sayyeda Zainab is a small city in the Damascus southern Ghouta, formerly orchids, in which the shrine of the granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad PBUH is buried in the shrine in the city which is named after her.

Hezb Allah’s initial intervention in Syria was to assist in protecting the Islamic shrines, especially this one after the NATO-sponsored anti-Islamic terrorists started attacking Muslim prayer houses, shrines, and the graves of the Prophet’s companions buried in Syria.

We will find out the details shortly, if there were members of Hezb Allah within the casualties, the Hezb will officially report that and they will retaliate to the aggression on their own separately from Syria’s retaliation.

In August 2019, Israel bombed an apartment in Sayyeda Zainab killing two Hezb Allah soldiers assigned to guard the shrine, Hezb Allah vowed to avenge the killing of its soldiers and within less than a week, Hezb Allah blew up a vehicle of the Israeli IDF terrorists in northern occupied Palestine killing and injuring who’s inside it.

Israel did once more bomb another site used by Hezb Allah killing one of the group’s soldiers in the same area in July 2020, this record is not yet settled by the Hezb who is awaiting a proper time to score it, if there were casualties of the Lebanese resistance party in this latest Israeli aggression, the Hezb will definitely retaliate and will score among the IDF terrorists the same number of casualties if not more.

Today’s Israeli bombing against Damascus is seen as a humiliating message to Russia whose officials have issued a flurry of statements condemning the Israeli war crime of bombing Damascus International Airport on the 10th of last month, June, the Russian statements escalated very recently, and including a direct condemnation by the Russian President Putin during his trilateral summit in Tehran with his Iranian counterpart President Raisi and the Turkish madman Erdogan who joined in condemning the Israeli repeated aggression against Syria!

Russia is not in direct conflict with Israel in Syria, however, it’s acting as a peace arbitrator in its capacity as one of the five permanent member states of the United Nations Security Council, the council supposedly responsible for maintaining peace and security around the globe, in addition to Russia’s long-standing relations with Syria which one of the main reasons of the US-led war of terror on it was because of Syria’s refusal to allow the US camp to extend a gas pipeline from Qatar to Europe through Syria thus strangling both Russia and Iran back in 2008 when both of these countries were not in a good economic position.

Syria accepted to shoulder the burden of the most heinous and evil war waged against one small country by most of the world countries including three of the main superpowers and all of the super-rich countries, directly and by using tens of thousands of anti-Islamic Wahhabi and Muslim Brotherhood Al Qaeda, ISIS (ISIL), and their affiliated terrorists.

The least Russia can do is withdraw from the weird agreement it signed with Israel to ‘operate’ over Syria, or notify the Syrian side about Israel’s intentions of bombing Syria conveyed to the Russians within the framework of this agreement in order for Syria to prepare the defenses, relocate its troops to avoid casualties, and to take other necessary precautions to limit the damage from such aggression until the time Syria is capable of directly retaliating against Israel.

Russia, could also, at least ask the Israeli ambassador to Moscow to leave until further notice especially since this latest Israeli aggression comes less than three days after Russian President Putin condemned the previous Israeli attacks on Syria.

Russia, could also, at least, allow Syria to use the 6 decades old S300 air defense systems that Syria bought over 12 years ago its delivery was delayed upon the request of Israel allowing the Israelis, Turks, and other members of NATO to freely bomb Syria multiple times since. The systems were delivered to Syria after Israel used a Russian IL20 military plane as a shield to carry out an aggression against the Syrian port city of Latakia in September 2018, the Syrian outdated S200 air defense missiles fired at the attacking Israeli fighter jets hit instead the larger bird the Israelis were hiding behind killing all 15 Russian soldiers and technicians onboard the Russian IL20 plane. Despite delivering the systems, many sources confirm that the Russians are not allowing the Syrian air defense units to use those systems until this very day.

Russia, could as well, at least suspend or even reduce the volumes of the ‘thriving’ businesses with Israel including tourism which provides Israel with hundreds of millions of dollars it uses part of that to humiliate Russia in Syria and to arm the Nazi battalions in Ukraine whose goals are to kill Russian people, in addition to Israel helping Turkey with its Bayraktar drones which were used against Russia in Syria and in Ukraine!

July 2018 Israeli article about Israel arming Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

Syria, on its part, should start developing its own independent air defense systems and it’s about time to retaliate to the Israeli aggression, there’s nothing much left to lose in Syria, casualties or damage to infrastructure, while wherever Syria hits back in Israel the Israelis will lose a lot.

Syria, as well, should stop granting amnesty to the terrorists who are still fighting against the Syrian state and who are thinking of joining the reconciliation process in the future, give them a limited time for the amnesty, these are traitors in addition to being terrorists as they are aiding all the enemies of the Syrian people in Israel, the USA, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. These terrorists are exhausting Syria’s capabilities to a very large extent.

Israel will continue to bomb Syria as long as Syria does not retaliate, there’s already a very long list of war crimes that Israel committed against Syria including the bombing of civilian infrastructures like the Damascus International Airport, several times, Latakia seaport, several times, and scientific centers, to name a few, retaliating in kind will deter Israel from further aggressions, the Russians, and the UNSC can afterward ask all the parties to maintain restraint, especially that the UNSC collectively is a partner to Israeli aggressions by refusing to condemn these war crimes.

